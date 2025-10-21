Portable GTV projector aims to make first-time projection joyful

Smart projection outfit XGIMI has launched a new sub-brand aimed at making the first-time experience a positive one. The appropriately named first product – the One – is an inexpensive lantern projector "that transforms any space into a cinema, social hub, or creative zone."

"Projectors should spark joy, not disappointment," said company chairman, Apollo Zhong. "With Vibe One, we’re giving users a product that’s simple, fun, and dependable, while still carrying the design DNA XGIMI is known for."

The Vibe One's built-in battery could last up to 1.2 hours in projector mode, or 4 hours just streaming music XGIMI

I think it's fair to say that XGIMI has decent form when it comes to quality products, as well as in pushing the envelope for projection technologies. With Vibe, the company says it's looking to make sure that folks new to the projected entertainment space can test the waters without having to invest a small fortune.

The Vibe One is priced at a wallet-friendly US$269 – though early birds can pre-order for $199. Laying down that entry fee will get you 1080p visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches from a canister-style unit with a built-in battery that's reckoned good for over an hour of video watching per charge, or 4 hours when in Bluetooth speaker mode.

Two JBL-tuned speakers help provide a music backdrop for the romantic picnic XGIMI

The LED light source here will pretty much restrict your viewing to shadowy corners or after-dark yard parties – putting out just 250 ISO lumens and having a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. But despite the low price point, this model does come with autofocus, keystone correction and digital zoom for positioning ease.

Though there is a HDMI port for cabling to a media source, Google TV over Wi-Fi 5 is baked in for official Netflix and access to other popular streaming platforms as well as thousands of apps, voice search and screen mirroring. Your soundtrack rocks out via two 3-watt JBL-tuned speakers supporting Dolby Audio for the promise of "rich, room-filling audio."

When the main projection unit is parked in the gimbal stand, the Vibe One can serve as a mood lamp XGIMI

The One sports a built-in carry handle and 160-degree gimbal stand, and when the projection unit is in parked mode, the device can serve as a warm eight-color night light for your bedside table or inside your tent. The exterior can also be adorned in funky stickers for a fun-loving personal touch – with a sample selection included in the box.

As mentioned earlier, the Vibe One can be pre-ordered now for $199. That makes it cheaper than XGIMI's own MoGo 4 and the PicoPlay from JMGO, but in the same ball park as Aurzen's Boom air and pricier than the T1 Pro from Yaber.

Product page: Vibe One