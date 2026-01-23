Sony's making turntables again for vinyl nerds and newbies
If you've been getting back into vinyl records lately, or need to upgrade your basic setup, I've got good news. Sony's returning to the turntable business with its first new models since 2019.
The PS-LX3BT and the higher-end PS-LX5BT both keep things simple, with a minimalist rectangular black one-piece chassis and a transparent, removable dust cover. An automated playback feature moves and lowers the tonearm on to your record and fires up the turntable platter, all at the press of a button.
They support 33⅓ and 45 RPM playback, and deliver wired and wireless output via 96-kHz/24-bit Bluetooth aptX, aptX Adaptive, and Hi-Res Wireless Audio codecs for clear, detailed sound.
If you're going wired, you can choose between RCA phono and line out to plug into a wide range of hi-fi amps, and adjust the gain across three levels.
The more basic LX3BT has integrated cables, while the LXT5BT has gold-plated audio jacks and a set of detachable cables. You'll also find a Type-C power input, and a handy USB-B output for connecting to your computer and ripping tracks to digitally preserve your records.
The LX3BT gets a moving magnetic cartridge with 3.5 g of stylus pressure; the 5BT features a high-precision cartridge with a stylus pressure of 2 g. Both are belt driven, and use aluminum diecast alloy platters that promise greater stability than more common plastic ones. Rubber slip mats complete the package.
The PS-LX3BT is set to arrive in February, but you can pre-order one from Sony Europe at €299/£299 (about US$350). At that price, it goes up against Audio-Technica's $400 AT-LP3XBT-BK. The PS-LX5BT comes in at 399€/£399 (roughly $468), and will go on sale a bit later, in April.
Source: Sony
