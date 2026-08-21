Tiny titanium keyring puts a versatile toolkit in your pocket

This new piece of EDC gear we've spotted looks like a handy little screwdriver with bit storage. However, it serves two additional functions beyond fastening that make it practical for more than just DIY projects and repairs.

The GripNGo Vault from TiMate is a cleverly designed magazine that can hold six 4-mm driver bits in a compact build. If you don't always need that many different bits, you can swap two of them for a mini utility blade, and an eternal pen that fit in those spare slots.

The blade can make light work of opening packages, cutting cord, slicing through leather, and more.

The utility blade can open packages, slice through leather, and more TiMate

The pen, meanwhile, can be used to write on paper without the need for ink or refilling. It can even mark wood and walls.

With a mechanical push-slide lock and magnetic storage, the Vault is designed to securely store your bits without having them rattle around inside, or spill out all at once.

GripNGo Vault: Write, Cut, Drive, Store, Carry. In 52.5mm.

It also features an anti-slip textured surface so you can grip it firmly for precise work, and an additional magnet holds bits in place in the hex socket.

Measuring just over 2 in (52.5 mm) long and weighing 1.6 oz (45 g), the Vault is small enough to fit on a keychain, alongside other tools, on backpacks, or even a pendant. It's CNC precision machined out of grade 5 titanium, so it should hold up to years of use.

The Vault is small enough to go on a keychain or in your pocket TiMate

You can get in the original sandblasted metallic finish, or in a stealthy PVD black. There are also eight slots for tritium vials that glow in the dark and make it easy to spot your Vault in a bag.

EDC brand TiMate is currently crowdfunding the GripNGo Vault on Kickstarter, where it's available for US$45, discounted from its expected MSRP of $70. That includes six precision driver bits, as well as the pen and blade bits. You can also add a 20-piece bit set to your pledge for $12 extra, and additional eternal pens and blades are available too.

You can get the Vault in PVD black or sandblasted titanium finishes TiMate

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, TiMate has previously launched and shipped numerous other EDC products on Kickstarter.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December 2026, with free delivery.

Source: Kickstarter

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