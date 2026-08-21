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Knives and Multitools

Tiny titanium keyring puts a versatile toolkit in your pocket

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 21, 2026
Tiny titanium keyring puts a versatile toolkit in your pocket
The GripNGo Vault is a compact screwdriver with storage for 6 bits – and two of its slots can store a pen and a blade
The GripNGo Vault is a compact screwdriver with storage for six bits – and two of its slots can store a pen and a blade
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The GripNGo Vault is a compact screwdriver with storage for 6 bits – and two of its slots can store a pen and a blade
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The GripNGo Vault is a compact screwdriver with storage for six bits – and two of its slots can store a pen and a blade
The eternal pen doesn't need ink or refills, and can write and mark paper, wood, and walls
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The eternal pen doesn't need ink or refills, and can write and mark paper, wood, and walls
The textured surface allows for a no-slip grip when you're fastening, writing, or cutting
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The textured surface allows for a no-slip grip when you're fastening, writing, or cutting
The utility blade can open packages, slice through leather, and more
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The utility blade can open packages, slice through leather, and more
The Vault is small enough to go on a keychain or in your pocket
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The Vault is small enough to go on a keychain or in your pocket
The Vault magazine features magnetic storage slots as well as a magnetic hex socket for the bits
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The Vault magazine features magnetic storage slots as well as a magnetic hex socket for the bits
You can get the Vault in PVD black or sandblasted titanium finishes
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You can get the Vault in PVD black or sandblasted titanium finishes
View gallery - 7 images

This new piece of EDC gear we've spotted looks like a handy little screwdriver with bit storage. However, it serves two additional functions beyond fastening that make it practical for more than just DIY projects and repairs.

The GripNGo Vault from TiMate is a cleverly designed magazine that can hold six 4-mm driver bits in a compact build. If you don't always need that many different bits, you can swap two of them for a mini utility blade, and an eternal pen that fit in those spare slots.

The blade can make light work of opening packages, cutting cord, slicing through leather, and more.

The utility blade can open packages, slice through leather, and more
The utility blade can open packages, slice through leather, and more

The pen, meanwhile, can be used to write on paper without the need for ink or refilling. It can even mark wood and walls.

With a mechanical push-slide lock and magnetic storage, the Vault is designed to securely store your bits without having them rattle around inside, or spill out all at once.

GripNGo Vault: Write, Cut, Drive, Store, Carry. In 52.5mm.

It also features an anti-slip textured surface so you can grip it firmly for precise work, and an additional magnet holds bits in place in the hex socket.

Measuring just over 2 in (52.5 mm) long and weighing 1.6 oz (45 g), the Vault is small enough to fit on a keychain, alongside other tools, on backpacks, or even a pendant. It's CNC precision machined out of grade 5 titanium, so it should hold up to years of use.

The Vault is small enough to go on a keychain or in your pocket
The Vault is small enough to go on a keychain or in your pocket

You can get in the original sandblasted metallic finish, or in a stealthy PVD black. There are also eight slots for tritium vials that glow in the dark and make it easy to spot your Vault in a bag.

EDC brand TiMate is currently crowdfunding the GripNGo Vault on Kickstarter, where it's available for US$45, discounted from its expected MSRP of $70. That includes six precision driver bits, as well as the pen and blade bits. You can also add a 20-piece bit set to your pledge for $12 extra, and additional eternal pens and blades are available too.

You can get the Vault in PVD black or sandblasted titanium finishes
You can get the Vault in PVD black or sandblasted titanium finishes

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, TiMate has previously launched and shipped numerous other EDC products on Kickstarter.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December 2026, with free delivery.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 7 images

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Knives and MultitoolsEDCTitaniumToolsKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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