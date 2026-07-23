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Knives and Multitools

Minimalist micro-knife stuffs in EDC tools you might actually use

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 23, 2026
Minimalist micro-knife stuffs in EDC tools you might actually use
The sharp Damascus steel blade can easily slice through paper, leather, and rope
The sharp Damascus steel blade can easily slice through paper, leather, and rope
View 5 Images
The Dual packs three essential EDC tools into a compact, elegant build
1/5
The Dual packs three essential EDC tools into a compact, elegant build
The handy bottle opener is always at the ready for when you need a cold one
2/5
The handy bottle opener is always at the ready for when you need a cold one
The phone stand can prop up your device in landscape or portrait mode
3/5
The phone stand can prop up your device in landscape or portrait mode
The sharp Damascus steel blade can easily slice through paper, leather, and rope
4/5
The sharp Damascus steel blade can easily slice through paper, leather, and rope
You can get the Dual in equally beautiful Ebony wood or Golden Sandalwood finishes
5/5
You can get the Dual in equally beautiful Ebony wood or Golden Sandalwood finishes
View gallery - 5 images

I love a multitool as much as the next person, but some of them really aim to do too much for my liking – especially when I'm within city limits.

The Edge & Pop Dual is just the thing for getting through the day around town. It includes a sharp little knife, a phone stand, and bottle opener – and that's it.

The Dual features a unique design that's both sophisticated and unfussy, with a wooden exterior and an eye-catching Damascus steel blade. With that, you've got the essentials for your everyday carry loadout covered.

Edge & Pop Dual: 3-in-1 Damascus Knife, Phone Stand & Opener

As its name suggests, the Dual is built around an elegant mechanism with two sliders: one reveals the blade, and the other is for the bartender speed-style bottle opener.

The drop point blade is made from strong 67-layer high-carbon Damascus steel. Whether you need to cut paper, leather, or rope, it's more than up to the task.

The sharp Damascus steel blade can easily slice through paper, leather, and rope
The sharp Damascus steel blade can easily slice through paper, leather, and rope

On the other end, you've got the phone holder, which can fit phones and tablets up to 8-mm thick in portrait or landscape mode.

The phone stand can prop up your device in landscape or portrait mode
The phone stand can prop up your device in landscape or portrait mode

The frame is made from heat-treated stainless steel, and it's graced by exterior panels in your choice of Ebony wood or Golden Sandalwood. Both of them have a refined and understated appearance, which is really at the heart of what this compact multitool is going for.

Edge & Pop is crowdfunding the Dual on Kickstarter, where you can pick one up for US$39; that's discounted from its $60 suggested retail price.

The handy bottle opener is always at the ready for when you need a cold one
The handy bottle opener is always at the ready for when you need a cold one

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Edge & Pop successfully launched and shipped the predecessor to the Dual on Kickstarter last year – and currently sells it via its own store.

You can get the Dual in equally beautiful Ebony wood or Golden Sandalwood finishes
You can get the Dual in equally beautiful Ebony wood or Golden Sandalwood finishes

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2027, and additional delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 5 images

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Knives and MultitoolsKnifeEDCToolsKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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