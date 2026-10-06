© 2026 New Atlas
Knives and Multitools

Folding multitool distinguishes itself with unique set of skills

By Maryna Holovnova
October 06, 2026
Folding multitool distinguishes itself with unique set of skills
The Tiruler 2.0 is made of titanium and brass
The Tiruler 2.0 is made of titanium and brass
View 4 Images
The Tiruler 2.0 is claimed to tip the scales at 63.3 g
1/4
The Tiruler 2.0 is claimed to tip the scales at 63.3 g
Kickstarter pledges for the Tiruler 2.0 start at $99
2/4
Kickstarter pledges for the Tiruler 2.0 start at $99
The Tiruler 2.0 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
3/4
The Tiruler 2.0 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The Tiruler 2.0 is made of titanium and brass
4/4
The Tiruler 2.0 is made of titanium and brass
View gallery - 4 images

How many tools can you pack into a ruler without turning it into an overloaded multitool and losing its main purpose? Apparently, still quite a few.

MakerPi's Tiruler 2.0 is an improved version of the first-generation ruler introduced by the MakerPi Tools team from Hong Kong last year. The basic idea stays the same: rather than carrying multiple tools for measuring and marking, the Tiruler combines them in one. The 2.0 keeps most of the functions of the original tool while adding several new ones, including a small knife, a quick compass, and a few changes to the measurement mechanism itself.

The design also stays the same: it’s still a folding titanium/brass ruler made from two 10-cm (3.94-in) arms. Folding the two sections keeps it compact enough for a pocket or toolbox while still offering enough length for most quick measurements when unfolded.

The Tiruler 2.0 is claimed to tip the scales at 63.3 g
The Tiruler 2.0 is claimed to tip the scales at 63.3 g

The ruler has metric markings on one side and imperial on the other. There's also an option to get an all-metric or all-imperial version, depending on which system you're used to. This is where you might notice one of the changes compared to the first version. The markings on the Tiruler 2.0 are chemically etched and filled with black ink instead of the laser engraving used on 1.0, which can be difficult to read.

The angle-measuring section between the two arms is also carried over from the previous version, but now it features quick stops at the most common 45, 90 and 180-degree angles. The same mechanism also works as a rolling wheel for measuring curves and irregular surfaces. One full rotation equals 100 mm (3.94 in). Each time the mechanism passes the zero position, you’ll hear a click – just don’t forget to keep track of those clicks.

Like the first version, the 2.0 has a magnetic slot for a tiny "everlasting pencil." It’s designed to be water-resistant, durable, and doesn’t require sharpening. From the sound of it, it should last a very long time, but in case you do need a new one, it’s advertised as replaceable.

Kickstarter pledges for the Tiruler 2.0 start at $99
Kickstarter pledges for the Tiruler 2.0 start at $99

What’s new about the pencil is that it now also serves as a storage space for another tool. Unscrewing its top reveals a small pin that can be used for punching holes, ejecting a SIM card, or simply as a toothpick.

This same little pin is also part of the new quick compass feature. One of the ruler arms has a row of small holes next to the numbers. Those can be used to draw circles of different sizes. Pick the diameter and put the pencil in the corresponding hole, place the pin at the center, and rotate the ruler around it.

Another new feature is the pocket caliper that slides out of the ruler arm. It is essentially a tiny measuring jaw with two pins. It lets you place the pins between two surfaces and measure the gap between them, from 3 to 55 mm (0.1 to 2.1 in).

Last but not least, there's a small blade that has its own magnetic slot and an additional retention mechanism to prevent it from accidentally falling out. The blade is relatively tiny, but if you need to make a quick cut in paper or leather, it should do the job.

An early bird Kickstarter pledge of US$99 should get you the Tiruler 2.0 – if everything works out – while the planned retail price is $148. Assuming the campaign reaches its goal, shipping is expected to begin next March.

MakerPi Tiruler 2.0: Do More, Carry Less

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsEDCKickstarterTitanium
No comments
Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Knives and Multitools
New German multitool is part Leatherman, part Swiss Army knife
When it comes to plier multitools, the Leatherman family has served as the de facto format for over 40 years. But it's not the only style of plier-equipped multitool out there, as Böker reminds with the more SAK-style Naturensöhne MK II NXT.
The Toolt measures 70 × 32 × 18 mm (2.76 x 1.26 x 0.71 in) when folded
Knives and Multitools
EDC gadget packs 36 tools into one key-fob-sized module
How many tools can you realistically combine into something the size of a car key fob? London-based company Ysmart packs 36 functions into the Toolt, a compact EDC tool designed to save the day when your toolbox isn’t around.
Geo changes the shape of multitool design
Knives and Multitools
Tiny multitool disc spins between functions
We wouldn't call the all-new Invento Geo multitool "revolutionary" in the sense of changing the market forever, but it does blend physical revolution into the multitool formula. The result is what could prove a quicker of switching between tools.
A different kind of folding blade tool
Knives and Multitools
Norse Foldable camp tool packs in a surprise flip-out blade
We're so used to seeing folding knives, we're never expecting an entirely different tool in a folding package. But the all-new Norse Foldable from Willumsen is just that, concealing a different style of fold-out blade inside its knife-like handle.
Tsuchioto Works creates the multitool it wants to use: no loose components, blacked-out all-metal design with no plastic and tools you'll use on a regular basis
Knives and Multitools
10-in-1 black-out multitool is a Japanese Leatherman rethink
A spin on the classic plier-based multitool originated by Leatherman, the new Blackjaw features a carefully curated selection of implements packaged into a single body. The tool is designed to bridge daily life, DIY projects and the great outdoors.
The Helton uses easily openable liner locks to keep its implements securely deployed
Knives and Multitools
The James Brand's new multitool is as sleek and ultramodern as it gets
Building on the design language it debuted with the new Elko knife, The James Brand packs multiple functions inside the all-new Helton EDC tool. The Helton, then, is a sleek, lightweight piece of EDC that's as easy to carry as it is to use.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!