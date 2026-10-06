Folding multitool distinguishes itself with unique set of skills

How many tools can you pack into a ruler without turning it into an overloaded multitool and losing its main purpose? Apparently, still quite a few.

MakerPi's Tiruler 2.0 is an improved version of the first-generation ruler introduced by the MakerPi Tools team from Hong Kong last year. The basic idea stays the same: rather than carrying multiple tools for measuring and marking, the Tiruler combines them in one. The 2.0 keeps most of the functions of the original tool while adding several new ones, including a small knife, a quick compass, and a few changes to the measurement mechanism itself.

The design also stays the same: it’s still a folding titanium/brass ruler made from two 10-cm (3.94-in) arms. Folding the two sections keeps it compact enough for a pocket or toolbox while still offering enough length for most quick measurements when unfolded.

The Tiruler 2.0 is claimed to tip the scales at 63.3 g MakerPi

The ruler has metric markings on one side and imperial on the other. There's also an option to get an all-metric or all-imperial version, depending on which system you're used to. This is where you might notice one of the changes compared to the first version. The markings on the Tiruler 2.0 are chemically etched and filled with black ink instead of the laser engraving used on 1.0, which can be difficult to read.

The angle-measuring section between the two arms is also carried over from the previous version, but now it features quick stops at the most common 45, 90 and 180-degree angles. The same mechanism also works as a rolling wheel for measuring curves and irregular surfaces. One full rotation equals 100 mm (3.94 in). Each time the mechanism passes the zero position, you’ll hear a click – just don’t forget to keep track of those clicks.

Like the first version, the 2.0 has a magnetic slot for a tiny "everlasting pencil." It’s designed to be water-resistant, durable, and doesn’t require sharpening. From the sound of it, it should last a very long time, but in case you do need a new one, it’s advertised as replaceable.

Kickstarter pledges for the Tiruler 2.0 start at $99 MakerPi

What’s new about the pencil is that it now also serves as a storage space for another tool. Unscrewing its top reveals a small pin that can be used for punching holes, ejecting a SIM card, or simply as a toothpick.

This same little pin is also part of the new quick compass feature. One of the ruler arms has a row of small holes next to the numbers. Those can be used to draw circles of different sizes. Pick the diameter and put the pencil in the corresponding hole, place the pin at the center, and rotate the ruler around it.

Another new feature is the pocket caliper that slides out of the ruler arm. It is essentially a tiny measuring jaw with two pins. It lets you place the pins between two surfaces and measure the gap between them, from 3 to 55 mm (0.1 to 2.1 in).

Last but not least, there's a small blade that has its own magnetic slot and an additional retention mechanism to prevent it from accidentally falling out. The blade is relatively tiny, but if you need to make a quick cut in paper or leather, it should do the job.

An early bird Kickstarter pledge of US$99 should get you the Tiruler 2.0 – if everything works out – while the planned retail price is $148. Assuming the campaign reaches its goal, shipping is expected to begin next March.

MakerPi Tiruler 2.0: Do More, Carry Less

Source: Kickstarter

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