Sub-1-oz Neo knife hides all-new action inside vintage handle

By C.C. Weiss
August 16, 2025
Opinel adds a new knife option for those who don't like locking blades or live in a jurisdiction that restricts or bans them
Opinel Néo6 with olive wood handle
Opinel adds a new knife option for those who don't like locking blades or live in a jurisdiction that restricts or bans them
The Opinel Néo6 measures 6.5 inches when fully open
The Opinel Néo6 measures just under 4 inches when closed
The Néo6 blade includes a fingernail catch, allowing it to open smoothly and fully, no need to twist a lock closed
The Néo6 launched at the end of July to bring a new option to the Opinel lineup
Here you can see the Opiflex tab in the middle of the ferrule back
Note the slight sliver that separates the Opiflex tab from the lower ferrule so that the former can move and work as an integrated spring, pushing on the tang of the knife to keep it stable in open position
Opinel Néo6 knife with walnut wood handle
Opinel's new Néo6 folding split joint knife
Opinel Néo6 folded
Opinel Néo6 with ebony wood handle
Opinel says the Néo6 is 100 percent made in France
Illustration showing the Néo6 tang – the spring tab on back puts pressure on one corner to keep the blade firmly open or closed
With retail prices starting under 20 bucks, and a sleek, simple combination of wood handle, hard steel blade and no-fuss twisting ring locks, Opinel knives are one of the true ageless classics of the folding knife market. This year, though, the Opinel lineup has gotten a new twist ... or lack thereof. The all-new Néo6 knife carries the same sleek, timeless look but trades out the ring lock for a new non-locking slip joint designed to deliver stable blade performance without locking in.

For 70 years, Opinel has been building knives with its Viroloc system, at first designed to merely lock the folding blade open and later to lock it open and closed. A simple rotating ferrule, the Viroloc mechanism features a thin opening that allows the blade to fold open or closed before the user gives it a twist to lock the blade in position. It's a beautifully simple, easy-to-use way of locking the blade open and closed, and Opinel added it to all its knife models in the 2000s.

The Néo6 does away with this convention to appeal to users looking for a non-locking blade, such as those who live in the UK and other localities where locking blades are restricted or banned. Specific laws vary, so you'll want to know yours before committing to a particular product.

Note the slight sliver that separates the Opiflex tab from the lower ferrule so that the former can move and work as an integrated spring, pushing on the tang of the knife to keep it stable in open position
Called Opiflex, Opinel's non-locking system is a spin on the slip joint, a longstanding style of mechanism that uses a spring to keep the blade in open and closed positions without ever fully locking it. The spring essentially places pressure on a notched section of the blade's tang to hold it in position.

Rather than adding in a handle spring, as seen in other slip joint designs, Opinel stays on brand by integrating its spring into the ring-like ferrule around where the blade meets the handle. A spring-like tab on the back of the ferrule interfaces with notches on the tang to hold the blade stably in open or closed position. Manual pressure is enough to overcome the pressure from the spring tab to fully close or open the blade.

Illustration showing the Néo6 tang – the spring tab on back puts pressure on one corner to keep the blade firmly open or closed
In addition to broadening Opinel's appeal in jurisdictions with strict regulations on locking knives, the Opiflex mechanism is designed to streamline blade opening and closing for fast, intuitive knife use.

Having purchased a Viroloc-equipped Opinel knife in the past, I will note that the simple locking mechanism was one of the key reasons I bought it. I liked the idea of a locking blade to prevent accidental closure, and the Viroloc mechanism proved easier and more intuitive for my 8-year-old son to operate than the liner lock of the knife he originally used for Scouts. It was a great purchase, especially for under $20.

That said, I prefer locking blades in general and live where they're perfectly legal. I can understand why Opinel has designed a solution for those who don't.

The Opinel Néo6 measures 6.5 inches when fully open
Beyond the patent-pending Opiflex mechanism, the Néo6 is a straightforward Opinel folder with several wood handle options and a 2.8-in (7.1-cm) stainless steel blade. At just under 0.9 oz (26 g) and 4 inches (10 cm) long when closed, the knife is very pocketable and EDC-friendly. The recycled leather lanyard adds to its convenience and simple, timeless style.

You'll notice the rounded tip in photos, which is designed to serve hand-in-hand with the regulation-meeting slip joint to make the Néo6 compliant with local laws and "reassuring in an urban environment." Owners can always sharpen it as desired.

Opinel Néo6 with ebony wood handle
Opinel announced the Néo6 in late July and offers it for a price of US$30 with a French walnut handle, $35 with an Italian olive handle, or $70 with an African ebony handle. The knife is made at the company's workshop in Chambéry, France.

Source: Opinel

New Atlas receives commission when you purchase through some of our links. Thank you!

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

