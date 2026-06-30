Titanium EDC multitool packs over 40 functions into the handiest 'card' you'll ever carry

Gear brand ThreePeters has somehow managed to shrink an entire toolbox of EDC equipment into a card that you can simply slip into your pocket for on-the-go fixes, camping, and DIY work. And with its titanium build and thoughtful design, it should hold up for years to come.

The SpinDeck features two slabs of precisely machined grade 5 titanium on a rotating core that flick open to reveal tools for more than 40 functions, from fastening to measuring to cutting.

It measures just 7.62 mm (0.3 in) thick (less than an iPhone 17), and weighs just 97.3 g (3.5 oz). That makes this multitool easy to pocket or clip on to bags and clothing, without adding too much bulk to your EDC loadout.

SpinDeck: 40+ Tools. One Rotating Modular Titanium Card

Forty functions on any multitool is nuts. That includes magnetic 4-mm and 6-mm screwdriver bits, five built-in hex wrenches, a locking knife that takes replaceable utility blades, and a serrated edge for sawing through tough materials like rope or branches.

The included 6-mm to 4-mm adapter allows you to use a wide range of drill bits ThreePeters

You'll also find laser-engraved measuring scales, a high-load roller bearing to reduce effort when lifting or dragging heavy items like water jugs, and a flat pry edge.

The laser-engraved scales help you measure in cm and inches ThreePeters

There are even more tools to solve all kinds of problems in the garage, out in the wild, and at your workshop. The roller bearing gives the SpinDeck a distinctive look, and its textured side makes it easy to grip with gloves and wet hands. I really like the sandblasted matte finish, but you can also get it in PVD black.

The roller bearing helps make light work of lifting or dragging heavy loads ThreePeters

ThreePeters is currently crowdfunding the SpinDeck on Kickstarter, and is offering it up at US$95 apiece – discounted from its expected retail price of $159. That includes a 6-mm to 4-mm bit adapter, and a 6-mm bit extension rod. You can add replacement blades, luminescent tritium tubes, and 1/6-inch and 1/4-inch S2 bit sets to your backing level as well.

The two titanium slabs flick open with a satisfying click to reveal a knife, slots for magnetic bits, five hex wrenches, and loads more ThreePeters

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, ThreePeters has successfully launched and shipped other tools on Kickstarter and Indiegogo over the last couple of years.

There's even a handy flathead screwdriver on one edge ThreePeters

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in October, with free delivery across the globe.

The SpinDeck comes in sandblasted titanium (left) and PVD Black (right) ThreePeters

Check out the SpinDeck and its exhaustive list of features over on Kickstarter.

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