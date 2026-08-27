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Knives and Multitools

Titanium pocket knife with M390 steel puts serious cutting power on your keychain

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 27, 2026
Titanium pocket knife with M390 steel puts serious cutting power on your keychain
The keychain-friendly Orioner Z8 promises the performance of a much larger knife
The keychain-friendly Orioner Z8 promises the performance of a much larger knife
View 6 Images
The keychain-friendly Orioner Z8 promises the performance of a much larger knife
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The keychain-friendly Orioner Z8 promises the performance of a much larger knife
The blade integrates a bottle opener and a glass breaking tip
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The blade integrates a bottle opener and a glass breaking tip
The blade is made from M390 steel, which promises years of use and high edge retention
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The blade is made from M390 steel, which promises years of use and high edge retention
The Z8 comes in hard‑anodized colored titanium (left) and stone‑washed titanium (right)
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The Z8 comes in hard‑anodized colored titanium (left) and stone‑washed titanium (right)
The Z8's blade is up to a wide range of cutting tasks
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The Z8's blade is up to a wide range of cutting tasks
The textured titanium handle is designed to provide an ergonomic grip
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The textured titanium handle is designed to provide an ergonomic grip
View gallery - 6 images

A new pocket knife we've spotted promises to give you the best of both worlds: a strong blade that's large enough for demanding cutting tasks, and a compact size.

The Orioner Z8 features a 1.77-inch long (45 mm) Bohler M390 steel blade, which is specially treated for high edge retention. It's 3 mm thick, and should make light work of slicing through rope, leather, paper, and other materials.

The brand says this blade will hold up to extensive use before the edge starts to dull. That's thanks to vacuum heat treatment, deep cryogenic processing, and multi-stage tempering.

ORIONER Z8: M390 Ti EDC Utility Tool, Tritium Slots & Opener

In standardized testing, this M390 blade stood up to more than 750 cuts. Six-stage grinding, along with the blade's geometry, reportedly enables it to perform like a larger knife.

The Z8's blade is up to a wide range of cutting tasks
The Z8's blade is up to a wide range of cutting tasks

When closed, the blade sits fully recessed inside the Z8's handle. This means it never makes contact with the frame, and so it doesn't wear down over time when you flip it shut.

Speaking of flipping it, the Z8 has a precision ball bearing pivot for a smooth, satisfying action every time you open it. Orioner says it has been built with durability in mind, so it should work just the same after years of use, as on the day you received it.

The blade is made from M390 steel, which promises years of use and high edge retention
The blade is made from M390 steel, which promises years of use and high edge retention

That mechanism fits into a solid grade 5 titanium handle, designed with an ergonomic textured grip. The whole thing measures just 2.95 inches (7.5 cm) closed, and weighs only 2 oz (56.8 g) – making it easy to carry on a keychain.

The textured titanium handle is designed to provide an ergonomic grip
The textured titanium handle is designed to provide an ergonomic grip

The Z8 has two additional features that make this knife extra handy: a bottle opener and a glass-breaking tip are integrated into the blade. You also get a removable pocket clip, and there are two slots to fit glow-in-the-dark tritium tubes.

The blade integrates a bottle opener and a glass breaking tip
The blade integrates a bottle opener and a glass breaking tip

You can get the Z8 in two finishes: stone‑washed titanium or hard‑anodized colored titanium. The latter features a gradient crackle finish in an unrepeatable pattern, which means no two knives will appear exactly the same.

The Z8 comes in hard‑anodized colored titanium (left) and stone‑washed titanium (right)
The Z8 comes in hard‑anodized colored titanium (left) and stone‑washed titanium (right)

Orioner is crowdfunding the Z8 on Kickstarter, where the stone-washed titanium version can be had for as little as US$79. That's down from its MSRP of $129. The colored titanium variant is set to retail at $159, but is listed at $99 on the campaign for early bird orders.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioner has previously shipped multiple other EDC products on Kickstarter, and we've seen a sample of an earlier model up close. It's indeed high-quality stuff made with attention to detail. The brand also sells gear around the globe via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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Knives and MultitoolsKickstarterKnifeMultitoolsTitaniumEDC
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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