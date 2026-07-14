Titanium modular multitool puts the power in pen form

The humble pen offers a very handy, easy-to-carry form factor for writing, so why not use it for other tasks, too? That's the thinking behind the VeroLite, a modular titanium multitool that's currently on Kickstarter.

The VeroLite is made by gear company TiMate, which previously brought us the similar BoltLite and CoreLite. Like those devices, it has a cylindrical body made up of multiple modules that magnetically link together. Different functions can be accessed by disassembling the multitool as needed.

The flashlight and the graphite tip, finding use together TiMate

One of the linked units is a dual-ended marking module. It has a pencil-like graphite tip at one end, that should reportedly be good for about "10 miles [16 km] of writing" without ever needing to be sharpened.

Flip the module around, and it has a tungsten carbide tip at the other end. It can be used for scratching the surface of materials such as metal or stone, plus it can be used to break automotive glass in emergencies.

The bit driver accepts accepts third-party 4-mm bits TiMate

The VeroLite additionally features a waterproof storage compartment for three 4-mm bits, which each go into an individual magnetic slot. Each bit can be taken out and placed in a magnetic bit driver, as can an included bit-style steel cutting blade.

One of the other modules is a removable waterproof flashlight that can be set to Low (9 lumens), High (150 lumens) or Strobing output modes. One 40-minute charge of its 100-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for 12 hours of runtime in Low, and six hours in High.

The VeroLite includes a flashlight that can be removed or used in place TiMate

Finally, yet another module incorporates that thing which no multitool would be complete without – a pry bar. It's intended for tasks like removing lids and pulling nails.

As compared to its predecessors – the BoltLite and the CoreLite – the VeroLite has a slimmer design for easier handling, which also makes it 15% lighter. It's claimed to tip the scales at 60 g (2.1 oz).

The VeroLite is available in Sandblasted Titanium or PVD Black finishes TiMate

It also has a stronger magnetic coupling system, which is actually achieved by using smaller magnets for less play at the joins between modules. The adjustment ring on the flashlight is additionally said to now offer an improved texture for improved grip and torque, plus its battery life is now 66% longer.

Assuming everything works out with the Kickstarter, you can get a VeroLite of your own for a pledge of US$85. The planned retail price is $119.

VeroLite: The Modular Titanium Pocket Repair System Pen

Source: Kickstarter

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