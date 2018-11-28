After a few bumps in the road – caused mainly by CDs and digital media – vinyl records have been making something of a comeback over the last few years, which means turntables are in general circulation again. For the most part though, choosing a new one might mean accepting a model that doesn't quite fit or doesn't do exactly what you want it to. A collaboration between Swiss hi-fi house Lenco, Dutch RepRap Universe and the Qeske community has created the Lenco-MD in the belief that today's record player should just be a general starting point, and that vinyl lovers should be able to enhance, customize and upgrade that basic template to reflect their personal tastes or needs.