Hydrofoiling electric ferry completes record 160-nautical-mile voyage

Electric passenger ferries offer a promising alternative to polluting fossil-fuel guzzlers given the relatively short hops these vessels need to make per trip. However, huge infrastructure costs can be a major stumbling block to widespread deployment. Industry pioneer Candela is aiming to change minds, demonstrating that its foiling e-ferry can go the distance and make use of existing or mobile chargers along the way.

The P-12 hydrofoiling electric passenger ferry recently embarked on a 160-nautical-mile (296-km) voyage spread over three days. No electric ferry has traveled such a distance thus far. It started in Öckerö outside Gothenburg and traveled up the Scandinavian coast, stopping in Marstrand, Hällevikstrand, Lysekil, Smögen, Hamburgsund, Strömstad, Lervik, Svelvik, and Drammen before reaching Oslo. This wasn't just a publicity stunt, but proof that clean, fast, and efficient marine travel is sustainable and practical.

The world’s longest electric ship journey | 160 nautical miles, 100% electric

Those stops for demonstration purposes and top-ups are how the P-12 managed to become the first electric passenger ferry to complete such a long country-to-country journey under its own power. This is impressive because similar "electric" vessels rely on diesel generators and towboats to cover long distances.

It speaks volumes about how the hydrofoil technology is ready for real-world operation, enabling fast, frequent departures without the high energy requirements of displacement‑hull electric ferries – like those already in operation in Oslo. The fastest of these, the m/s Baronen, operates over a fixed 10-nautical-mile (18.5-km) route and requires a huge deck-mounted battery container to be swapped out at the end of each trip.

The Candela P-12 foiling electric ferry has a service speed of 25 knots (though has got up to 30 knots in testing) and a per-charge range of up to 40 nautical miles at cruising speed Candela

The technology at the heart of the P-12 is unchanged from when it entered series production in 2023. Computer‑controlled hydrofoils lift the hull above the water when it reaches 16 knots (18.4 mph), slashing drag by up to 80%. This dramatically reduces energy consumption, enabling high‑speed electric travel without the massive battery packs or oversized charging infrastructure that conventional electric ferries require.

On the Swedish leg of the record-breaking journey, Candela made use of an existing DC fast-charging network from Aqua SunPower for top-ups. Elsewhere, the EU-funded Go: LEIF DC network (50–150-kW chargers) was utilized, plus a mobile 292-kWh charger from Skagerak Energi, towed by an electric pickup, for areas without charging points already installed.

The P-12 glides across the water at a steady 25 knots (28 mph) – the fastest speed for an electric vessel – while using a fraction of the energy, with Candela saying that the foiling e-ferry is capable of up to 40 nautical miles (74 km) of per-charge range. This is a major step forward, proving that electric-powered commercial boats can actually save time and money. The P-12 is already operating in the Swedish Capital. It was also recently deployed in Lake Tahoe in the United States, cutting two-hour journeys to 30 minutes.

The P-12's epic 160-nautical-mile journey wasn't completed in one hop, but over three days as with a number of charging stops along the way Candela

Looking ahead, Candela plans to scale P‑12 production and expand into more commercial routes. It has the momentum from deployment in the Swedish Capital and Lake Tahoe. Even Saudi Arabia's Neom ordered eight P-12s for its sustainable water transport network, though there are signs of funding problems out there so that might not go ahead.

Candela is set on bringing a future where hydrofoiling ferries replace diesel-powered vessels on short- and medium-distance routes worldwide. This could cut emissions, reduce operating costs, and deliver a smoother, quieter passenger experience.

Source: Candela