Marine

10-lb electric outboard works like a carbon fiber oar with prop drive

By C.C. Weiss
May 20, 2025
10-lb electric outboard works like a carbon fiber oar with prop drive
Before getting its blade-like 1000 portable electric outboard to the American market, Temo announced its official US presence with another mobile e-outboard system. The Temo 450 Carbon carries like a canoe paddle, but instead of manual muscle power, it tasks an integrated propeller drive with delivering up to 200 watts of propulsive power.

At just 10 lb (4.6 kg), it's one of the sleekest, easiest ways of putting motor power to water.

The original non-carbon Temo 450 launched as the French company's first product following its founding in 2018, immediately winning the newcomer widespread industry acclaim and awards. Temo sought to give boaters a portable, easy-to-handle means of bringing clean, quiet electric propulsion to small vessels like tenders, rowboats and dinghies. The 450 uses a namesake 450-W motor to power a three-blade propeller.

The Temo 450 secures into place like an oar, allowing for flexible propulsion on boats up to 1,100 lb
The Temo 450 secures into place like an oar, allowing for flexible propulsion on boats up to 1,100 lb

While the 450 is reminiscent of a paddle, it secures into place more like an oar, locking into a swivel clamp on the vessel's transom. The telescopic shaft adjusts the total length as needed. The unit removes and carries easily off the boat at the end of the day for better security and maintenance. Temo also offers a lock for those who want to leave it securely in place on the boat.

Temo followed up the original 450 with the Carbon Edition in 2023, offering an even lighter, more performance-packed portable prop on a pole. Instead of focusing solely on cutting weight with the carbon fiber shaft, Temo used the lighter material to offset the weight of a 30% larger 12.8-Ah battery pack, providing up to 20% more range than the original 450. The 450 Carbon still comes in lighter at 10 lb (4.5 kg) compared to the 11 lb (5 kg) of the standard Temo 450.

The Temo 450 Carbon weighs an even 10 lb, carries easily to and from the water, and features a larger battery than the original Temo 450
The Temo 450 Carbon weighs an even 10 lb, carries easily to and from the water, and features a larger battery than the original Temo 450

Unlike on the Temo 1000, the 450 Carbon's battery is fixed inside the shaft and is non-removable. So after the 80 minutes of cruise time are up, users will have to charge the full drive for roughly 4.5 hours back to full, likely having to remove it from the boat. Temo estimates 60 minutes of runtime when going full power.

Based in France, Temo launched its US headquarters last year and has been expanding its American lineup ever since
Based in France, Temo launched its US headquarters last year and has been expanding its American lineup ever since

Once it's mounted to the stern, the Temo 450 operates with the push of the trigger on the inside of the rounded ambidextrous handle (after the unit is unlocked via a magnetic key that straps to the user's wrist for security). A reverse button is located on the outside of the handle.

Temo brought along the standard 450 and the 450 Carbon when it officially announced the opening of its American headquarters in Portland, Maine last fall. The Carbon retails for US$2,449 and includes a carry bag, boat mount, 110-V charger and security key. Temo offers a five-year warranty on the unit. The Temo 450 retails for $1,799 with the same accessories but only a two-year warranty.

Watch the Temo 450 Carbon in action in the video below.

TEMO·450 Carbon edition

Source: Temo USA

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

