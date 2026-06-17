© 2026 New Atlas
Materials

Cotton-like fluffy fabric stores and releases heat while repelling moisture

By Ben Coxworth
June 17, 2026
Cotton-like fluffy fabric stores and releases heat while repelling moisture
A ball of the phase-change fiber aerogel (PCFA), which can also take the form of flat sheets
A ball of the phase-change fiber aerogel (PCFA), which can also take the form of flat sheets
View 3 Images
A ball of the phase-change fiber aerogel (PCFA), which can also take the form of flat sheets
1/3
A ball of the phase-change fiber aerogel (PCFA), which can also take the form of flat sheets
The flexibility of the material is tested by being wrapped around a repeatedly bending finger
2/3
The flexibility of the material is tested by being wrapped around a repeatedly bending finger
A microscope image of the PCFA
3/3
A microscope image of the PCFA
View gallery - 3 images

Cotton may be nice and soft and warm, but we're told not to wear it for sporting activities because it traps moisture, becoming wet and ultimately drawing heat away from the body. Well, scientists have created a synthetic fabric that is claimed to repel moisture while still replicating the coziness of cotton.

Developed by Shihui Zhang, Zhihua Zhang, Quan Shi and colleagues at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the lightweight flexible material is what's known as a phase-change fiber aerogel (PCFA).

It consists of a network of hydrophobic (water-repelling) polymer fibers dotted with microscopic capsules of a phase-change hydrocarbon, formed into either cotton-like balls or flat fabric.

A microscope image of the PCFA
A microscope image of the PCFA

At relatively cool temperatures, the molecular structure of the hydrocarbon causes the fibers to bind together, storing heat. At a transitional temperature of 26.2 ºC (79.16 ºF), however, the structure of the hydrocarbon changes, allowing the fibers to open up and release the stored heat.

In lab tests, the scientists experimented on swatches of the material measuring about 6 by 20 inches (15 by 20 cm).

It was found that the samples didn't absorb water vapor or droplets in humid environments, whereas cotton samples did so. The material also switched between storing and releasing heat based on air temperature – as it was supposed to – plus it kept a hand that was wrapped in the fabric significantly warmer than a hand that was wrapped in the same thickness of cotton, at an ambient temperature of -25 ºC (-13 ºF).

Additionally, after 20 wash cycles the material still wasn't shedding any fibers, plus it retained its original fluffiness and 97% of its heat-trapping ability.

The flexibility of the material is tested by being wrapped around a repeatedly bending finger
The flexibility of the material is tested by being wrapped around a repeatedly bending finger

It is hoped that once developed further, the technology could find use in cold weather outdoor clothing.

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal ACS Energy Letters.

Source: American Chemical Society

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MaterialsAmerican Chemical SocietyChinese Academy of SciencesCottonPhase change materialHydrophobicHeatingAerogels
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

A section of concrete reinforced with traditional rebar (right) and the experimental new wavy PLA (left)
Materials
Steel rebar may have met its match – in the form of wavy plastic
Who could possibly compare to Superman, the Man of Steel? Definitely not a man of plastic! Right? Wrong. Scientists have discovered that unconventionally shaped plastics may rival steel bars as reinforcement materials in construction concrete.
Usually tossed away, spent coffee grounds could soon find a second life as insulation
Materials
Coffee in your walls? Breakthrough converts grounds to insulation
Around the world, over two billion daily cups of coffee are consumed. That means there are a staggering amount of coffee grounds getting tossed away every day. Researchers now have a plan to turn all that waste into eco-friendly insulation.
Electricity and recycled waste cement can be used to produce the belite that’s often utilized in massive structures such as dams
Materials
Near-zero cement takes a huge bite out of emissions
Cement has been a vital building block in shaping civilization. However, its manufacturing process has also made it a wrecking ball on the environment. Scientists have devised a method that dramatically cuts cement’s carbon footprint via electricity.
A crew rebuilds a test structure made from the reusable bricks, after having fully dismantled it
Materials
Reusable bricks could build and rebuild houses like Lego
Demolishing old buildings generates huge amounts of waste and carbon emissions. To address this problem, Austrian scientists have developed a method that allows brick buildings to be taken apart just like a Lego set and reused in new projects.
A rendering of the alloy and its magnetic refrigeration effect
Materials
New supercool alloy could take the heat off helium-3
The race to achieve the extreme cold that quantum technologies demand may have a frontrunner. Chinese scientists have developed an alloy that almost reaches absolute zero, the coldest possible temperature, without using the scarce isotope, helium-3.
The research is being led by Prof. Ralf Busch (right) and doctoral student Amirhossein Ghavimi (left)
Materials
Laser-fused 'glass' motor improves drive efficiency
When you think of glass, you probably picture something fragile and brittle, not a material built for high-stress electromechanical components. Yet researchers are significantly improving the efficiency of electric motors by using “glass” parts!
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!