Buell starts deliveries for its Super Cruiser ... finally!

The time is finally here. Nearly 3 years after Buell’s most ambitious motorcycle was first revealed, deliveries for the Super Cruiser have begun in America. You know what they say: better late than never. Right?

So, why all that waiting all these years then? Apparently, the company was waiting to receive the required approvals and certifications for deliveries to commence.

That hurdle has been crossed now with Buell fully certified with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The American MoCo started hand-assembling the Super Cruiser at its Grand Rapids, Michigan, facility on September 26, 2025. Less than two weeks later, the very first bike bearing the 0001 chassis number was put on display at the Barber Motorsports Museum in Leeds, Alabama.

"It’s exciting to be delivering the bikes to the customers," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co., adding, "It has been a journey re-growing Buell to this stage of production, and now the customers can take their own journey on the Super Cruiser."

For those who don’t know a lot about the Super Cruiser, here’s the downlow: It's essentially a reworked Buell 1190 under the skin, but it's the most premium motorcycle the company has ever produced. It's long been seen as the next heir in the V-twin lineage, thanks to its aggressive stance, performance-first intent, and distinctly American design.

The Memphis Shades cafe-style fairing gives it its distinctive appearance. Head to toe, all important bits are blacked out, with some nice contrast offered by the few bare metal parts.

The 1190cc liquid-cooled V-Twin produces 175 horsepower and 94 lb-ft (127.5 Nm) of torque. That kind of power makes the Super Cruiser sit well above most traditional cruisers, perhaps even in muscle cruiser territory – closer in spirit to bikes like the Diavel V4 than slow-paced boulevard cruisers.

It features a lightweight steel trellis frame and 17-inch wheels, weighing in at 496 lb (225 kg). Fox suspension and Brembo brakes gives the bike a top-dollar feel.

And top-dollar is exactly what you can expect to shell out for one ... US$25,900 to be precise, in case you were interested in it. Buell’s Super Cruiser lineup has five models, including the Hammerhead 1190, 1190SX, Supertouring, and Baja 1190 Dune Racer.

Buell will go with a direct-to-customer sales strategy in the US. It currently has around 80 authorized service locations and aims to grow this number to 120 by the end of next year.

The bike will also make its way to the UK in the first half of 2026, thanks to Buell's new collaboration with Devon-based importer Rainbow Moto. It will cost £27,750 when it gets to the UK, but there’s a catch: the initial models won't have ABS.

That’s because an ABS is presently being developed for the bike in collaboration with Bosch and Continental. Weird, right? But that’s Buell for you. Well, at least we have the bike now.

Source: Buell