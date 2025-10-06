Buell’s highly anticipated Super Cruiser finally enters production, orders now open

It has been a long road for Buell, having first teased its Super Cruiser in February 2023. Rumors have been rife for quite some time now, but finally, the company has confirmed that production has started for its muscle cruiser.

I haven't seen many vehicles that have created the sort of buzz Buell saw for its very first production cruiser motorcycle before the launch. But there’s good reason, and it all starts with the name.

It isn’t called ‘Super’ for nothing… A 1,190cc ET-V2 liquid-cooled 72-degree V2 engine powers the beast, which produces 175 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 94 lb.ft (127.4 Nm) of maximum torque at 8,500 rpm. It’s the same mill found on the Hammerhead 1190 superbike and 1190SX upright sportbike.

Buell Super Cruiser: The Wait is Over

Power is transmitted via a six-speed gearbox and a chain drive. The cruiser also gets a hydraulically operated, vacuum-assisted anti-hopping clutch that is responsible for controlled downshifting.

The chassis underwent modifications from the pre-production model: dual 320-mm Brembo brake discs with 4-piston monoblock calipers are now utilized at the front, replacing the well-known Buell perimeter brake. The front suspension is a 43-mm Fox upside-down fork, while the rear is a Fox monoshock without linkage. A steering damper comes as standard.

The Super Cruiser sports an elevated handlebar, a padded Saddlemen seat with prominent back support, and a café-style quarter fairing by Memphis Shades. It rides on Dunlop SportMax Q5A tires, which are mounted on the 17-inch aluminum wheels.

Elsewhere, you get a 4-gallon (15.1-liter) fuel tank, a ground clearance of 4.75 in (121 mm), and a seat height of 32 in (813 mm). The wheelbase measures 61.8 in (1,570 mm). Dry weight stands at 485 lb (220 kg), which isn’t too bad for a bike this size. For reference, my 2019 Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 weighs close to 441 lb (200 kg).

The Super Cruiser is almost all hand-built with the intention of being as precise and exquisite as possible. Approximately 85% of the components are American-made: the engine housings are shipped straight from Michigan, the frames are made in Pennsylvania, and the Dunlop tires are shipped from Buffalo.

Buell's Grand Rapids, Michigan, plant is where production is underway. The first few bikes have already rolled off the production line, with the very first model with chassis number 0001 being put on permanent display at the Barber Motorsports Museum this past week.

At the start of this year, I did a story covering five motorcycles I was looking forward to in 2025. I started the list with the Super Cruiser. Here we are now.

Price has been out for a while, with the Super Cruiser listed at US$25,900. A $1,000 deposit is required to place an order. Once you do so, Buell will contact you directly to go about customizing your motorcycle thereafter.

In order to meet the needs of each individual customer and prevent overtaxing the nascent production system, the company is adopting a policy of incremental output increases. Once the necessary regulatory clearances have been secured, the first customer deliveries should take place within the following two to four months.

Now that this thing is a proper production motorcycle, it could well go on to make a dent in Harley-Davidson and Indian sales. Would you have one?

Source: Buell