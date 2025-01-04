5 ultra-cool motorcycles to look forward to in 2025

It's 2025 and as is the case with every new year, there’s plenty happening in the world of motorcycles. There are quite a few bike launches lined up for the next 12 months, from cruisers to adventure bikes, and sure enough, there are some cool ones to look out for.

From electric game-changers to reinvented icons, motorcycle manufacturers are pulling out all the stops, offering futuristic tech, bold design, and exciting performance to create bikes that promise to redefine the riding experience.

We’ve handpicked a few such bikes for you to keep an eye on – some of which have been revealed for a while and others that have just recently been announced. Here are the top 5 motorcycles you need to keep an eye out for 2025.

Buell Super Cruiser

We’ve heard about it, we’ve seen the prototypes and we’ve all been waiting. But it seems like 2025 is finally the year that the Buell Super Cruiser will make its way into production. It’s a potent cruiser with a claimed 175 horsepower and is perhaps one of those rare beast whose every part has been confirmed before launch.

The Buell Super Cruiser ought to give Harley’s heavy-hitters a stiff competition

It will be powered by the same V-Twin engine found in the Buell Hammerhead and 1190SX sports bikes. It is set to weigh under 450 lb (204 kg) thanks to a simple yet sturdy chassis and carbon fiber components. And even though it’s technically a cruiser, it will sport a lot of bespoke elements that give it a sportier design.

It is priced at US$25,900, which means it certainly won’t come in cheap but then again, it ought to give Harley’s heavy-hitters stiff competition.

Can-Am Pulse & Origin

I’m going to include two bikes together for this entry – Can-Am’s Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles. The company has done a great job at pre-launch PR. A lot of moto-journos got to ride either of the two bikes in the flesh and most of them have had fairly good reviews of it.

Can-Am's Pulse and Origin are e-motos powered by a liquid-cooled 8.9-kWh Li-ion battery Can-Am

The Pulse e-moto is designed as a street commuter for motoring around town, while the Origin is built as a dual-sport to venture into uncharted territory. Both bikes are powered by an 8.9-kWh Li-ion battery which is liquid-cooled.

The Rotax E-Power motor produces 47 hp (35-kW) of peak power and 53 lb.ft (72 Nm) of peak torque. Can-Am claims a rapid top-up to 80% capacity in 50 minutes over Level 2 charging.

Pre-orders for both the electrics have been open for a while, with the Pulse coming in at $13,499 while the Origin is priced at $14,499.

KTM 990 RC R

Sports bike enthusiasts have long been dreaming of a large-capacity KTM. The wild but expensive track-exclusive KTM RC 8C is set to be replaced by the 990 RC R and I’m all for it. With more aggressive ergonomics, it raises the bar while maintaining the KTM 990 Duke's fundamental foundation.

The wild but expensive track-exclusive KTM RC 8C is set to be replaced by the 990 RC R KTM

A 947cc twin-cylinder engine will power the bike, producing 126 horsepower (94 kW) and 76 lb-ft (103 Nm) of torque. It’s set to get adjustable WP APEX suspension with lightweight cast aluminum wheels. With its top-notch hardware, software, and aerodynamic design, this sports bike ought to be on every track nerd’s wishlist. It’s officially set to be a part of KTM's MY25 lineup, but there’s no official word on pricing just yet.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

The BMW R 1300 GS is the creme-de-la-creme for adventure seekers. It’s everything you’d want in a top-of-the-line offering from one of the world’s best motorcycle manufacturers. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure one-ups that by offering the ultimate adventure experience.

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is set to be the larger, more aggressive variant of the top-spec BMW ADV BMW

It’s set to be the larger, more aggressive variant of the top-spec BMW ADV. Talk about a massive 7.9-gallon gasoline tank (2.9 gallons larger than the normal R 1300 GS), a longer wheelbase by 0.6 inches, and a better suspension travel of 0.8 inches … the list is long.

Its key feature is comfort – regardless of whether you’re on the road or off it. And at a $22,745 price point, it might just be the adventure motorcycle to go for if money ain’t a problem.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Very few manufacturers have been able to do what Royal Enfield has been able to do – appeal to the so-called moto traditionalists and blend in the cool factor to their bikes at the same time. The all-new Classic 650 is a living, breathing example of this feat.

The RE Classic 650 gets the same trusty 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47 horsepower and 38.5 lb-ft of torque Royal Enfield

Introduced at EICMA 2024 in Milan, it’s currently already on sale in Europe. The Shotgun 650's frame serves as the foundation for the Classic 650, which also uses a lot of its sibling's parts. It gets the same trusty 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47 horsepower (35 kW) and 38.5 lb-ft (52.3 Nm) of torque. There’s a slipper assist clutch too, all of which is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Chris Cope from our team rode the Classic 650 and I’ll take the liberty of quoting him here: “It feels much lighter than it is, and corners with nimble ease. In urban situations and on lazy backroads, it's the kind of bike that makes you happy and makes you feel good about life. It's the kind of bike that you want to be seen riding.”

It costs UK£6,499, or around US$8,430. The official pricing for the USA has not yet been disclosed and as for availability, I'm pretty sure it's going to make its way to the States in the first half of 2025.

Sources: Buell, Can-Am, KTM, BMW, Royal Enfield