CFMoto goes big on the US market with its 2026 lineup

CFMoto is not resting on its laurels, having just recently revealed its first-ever inline-four sports motorcycle. The Chinese bikemaker has just revamped its lineup for America with some exciting motos that make the brand hard to ignore.

The company has updated its 450cc sports and cruiser bikes alongside the Papio mini motos with some nifty new features. But perhaps the biggest news is the addition of a brand-new naked middleweight called the 675NK.

And on top of the motorcycle updates, CFMoto has also increased its dealer network across the country, promising that the likes of the Ibex 450 and 675SS models will get an “increased distribution.” If that doesn’t tell how seriously the company is taking the USA, I don’t know what else will.

The new 675NK comes powered by the newest engine from CFMoto, a 675cc triple-cylinder engine that produces 95 horsepower and 51.6 lb-ft (70 Nm) of torque CFMoto

Starting with the new kid on the block, the shiny new 675NK. It comes powered by the newest engine from CFMoto, a 675cc triple-cylinder engine that produces 95 horsepower and 51.6 lb.ft (70 Nm) of torque. That’s more power than the class-leading Yamaha MT-07 and Triumph Trident 660, and just ever so slightly more than the CB650's 94 horsepower.

The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission, which transfers all of that power to the wheels, plus both traction control and a quickshifter are included, which make life easier.

The triple is housed inside a steel chassis. CFMoto has given the naked a custom subframe, gullwing-style swingarm, and KYB suspension, which includes 41 mm upside-down forks and a monoshock – both of which are adjustable.

The bike sits on 17-inch wheels, with a 417-lb (189 kg) curb weight. A 31.9-inch (810.2-mm) saddle height should make the 675NK fairly approachable for most riders. Add the fact that there’s no belly pan or full fairing, as well as taller, wider handlebars for increased leverage and lower footpegs for a more comfortable stance. You ought to feel comfortable on the moto.

CFMoto's 450SS receives a redesigned windscreen, Bosch software for the ABS and traction control, and a front brake cooling duct alongside a new interface for the TFT display CFMoto

And in customary CFMoto fashion, there’s plenty in the electronics department too: dual-channel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and all-LED lighting are all present. A 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity comes as standard. There's been widespread internet speculation that the brand might end up charging for its RideSync services, but CFMoto has dispelled those rumors as well.

Coming to the most important bit: the price. CFMoto has set the price of the 2026 675NK at a very aggressive US$7,499, meaning the naked is $500 less expensive than its fully faired sister, the 675SS. But perhaps more importantly, it undercuts all of its main competitors. The Honda CB650R costs $1,900 more, while the Yamaha MT-07 and Triumph Trident 660 are $1,100 more expensive.

CFMoto has increased its dealer network across the US, promising that the likes of the Ibex 450 and 675SS models will get an “increased distribution” CFMoto

Next up, the 450SS small-bore parallel-twin sportbike. When it made its debut in 2023, it was already nicely priced and reasonably equipped. For 2026, it gets a redesigned windscreen, a few electrical upgrades, and, more importantly, extra power.

Inverted fork, a slipper clutch, Brembo brake hardware, a reversible shift pattern, ABS, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, and even aerodynamic winglets; it’s got the works. Alongside the redesigned windscreen for improved airflow, it also gets updated with Bosch software for the ABS and traction control.

There’s also a small but significant structural design change with a front brake cooling duct being added for more reliable operation. A new interface for the TFT display is also offered.

As for the power, the output has slightly increased to 51 horsepower and 29.5 lb.ft (40 Nm) of torque, with the 449cc parallel twin getting an updated ECU map. It probably won’t feel like a big change while you’re on the bike, but you’ll still feel a crisper throttle response. And even with those improvements, the 450SS's 2026 MSRP only goes up from $5,500 to $5,699, which, considering the whole package, is still terrific value.

The 450CL-C cruiser now gets a heel shifter, an upgraded saddle design, a bigger rear fender, and two-tone 16-inch wheels on CST cruiser tires CFMoto

The 450CL-C cruiser, which arrived on American shores only last year, also sees some nifty additions for 2026. Starting with a heel shifter, which now comes as a standard feature, to an upgraded saddle design that is designed to provide better comfort. Styling-wise, the rear fender has been tweaked, with the 16-inch wheels now getting a sweet two-tone treatment on CST cruiser tires. All this for a mere $100 increase in its MSRP.

Last but not least, the Papio minibikes. The Honda Grom nemesis now gets traction control for 2026 – for both the SS and CL models. Additionally, the Papio SS gets higher-mounted clip-on bars for a better riding position and forgoes its half fairing in favor of a complete fairing. Pricing for both models starts at $3,299.

Rest of CFMoto’s offerings – namely the 800NK, Ibex 800 E, 675SS, Ibex 450, 450NK, 300SS, 300NK, and CFX-5E and CFX-2E motocrossers – are carried over for 2026. As mentioned, CFMoto has mentioned better distribution of its motorbikes too.

Last but not least, the Papio minibikes get traction control for 2026, with both models starting at $3,299 CFMoto

I appreciate the commitment by the brand to go big in the American market. We can all sit in the comfort of our homes and cry out about the company’s origins, but its decisions like this that go on to show how serious a manufacturer really is for its audience.

The value that CFMoto offers with its motorbikes is not something most other manufacturers can compete with. Call it what you may, but more accessible motorcycles for riders means more options to choose from. And in the motorcycle industry, that’s a good thing for the end consumer.

Source: CFMoto via Powersports Business