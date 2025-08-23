CFMoto's first-ever inline-four motorcycle breaks cover

It's no secret that CFMoto has been working on a four-cylinder sports bike for a while. It was always meant to build on the three-cylinder 675SS and 675NK models to up the ante.

Now, the Chinese bikemaker has lifted the covers off the shiny new 2026 750SR-S, which becomes CFMoto’s first inline-four motorcycle, with a global debut expected at this year’s EICMA.

The 750SR-S features a 749cc DOHC four-cylinder engine that’s capable of 110 horsepower and 59 lb.ft (80 Nm) of torque. Now these aren’t exactly groundbreaking numbers – rather tame when you pit them against the likes of the 147-hp Suzuki GSX-R750. But it will likely have CFMoto’s trademark unique selling proposition: incredible value for money.

The CFMoto 750SR-S features a 749cc DOHC four-cylinder engine that’s capable of 110 horsepower and 59 pound-feet of torque CFMoto

What it will be priced at is hard to say at the moment. What we do know is that it will make its way Stateside, branded as the 750SS, likely sometime next year. So which other bikes will it compete against, other than the aging Suzuki GSX-R750? The old favorite Yamaha R7, the recently-revealed Suzuki GSX-8R, and the extremely plush US$24,298 MV Agusta F3 RC are just a few.

As strange as it sounds, it might just be able to create a space for itself amid all the competition. Consider this – most middleweight sports bikes either belong to the 600-650cc category or the 800-900cc category. Other than the Suzuki siblings (GSX-R750 and GSX-8R), you don’t have many credible names to go for. The 750SR-S slots in perfectly in there.

In terms of features and specs, there's an upside-down fork and a rear monoshock that sit on a cast aluminum, single-sided swingarm. That's a fully adjustable KYB suspension on both ends. A 20-stage adjustable steering damper is set up above the top yoke. You get Brembo brakes, which include M4.32 monobloc radial-mount four-piston calipers up front, complete with race-style cowls to direct cooling air to the calipers.

The CFMoto 750SR-S features cornering ABS, a big 6.2-inch TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless unlocking/ignition, over-the-air updates, and an upshift-only quickshifter CFMoto

The 750SR-S features cornering ABS, a big 6.2-inch TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless unlocking/ignition, over-the-air updates, an upshift-only quickshifter, automated headlamps with cornering lights, tire pressure monitoring – all pretty standard for a bike of this segment.

Interestingly, CFMoto points out that the 750SR-S has undergone wind tunnel testing. Those front spoilers are one of the first things you'll spot on this bike, and they’re more than just a prop – they apparently generate 30 N of downforce at high speeds, which helps in increasing stability while enhancing airflow around the rider, resulting in less drag.

The seat height is listed at 31.7 inches (805.1 mm), which can be increased to 32.5 inches (825.5 mm) if you're a tall rider. With a wet weight of 490 lb (222kg), it’s definitely not the lightest motorcycle out there. Meaning all that weight will definitely drag you back if you find yourself sprinting against run-of-the-mill 750-class bikes.

Mid-high level exhaust placement is a neat touch on the 750SR-S – doesn’t hide how many cylinders the bike has CFMoto

Clearly, it’s not designed to win you drag races. But it’s designed well. You get CFMoto’s signature hockey stick-shaped daylight-running lamps in the headlamps with the turn signals integrated in the mirrors. And that mid-high level exhaust placement is a neat touch, too – doesn’t hide how many cylinders the bike has.

The 750SR-S also comes with KTM-engineered performance and proven Moto2/Moto3 racing heritage. It all the signs of establishing CFMoto's global status as a credible contender to Japan's Big Four. I think its retail price will ultimately decide its fate though.

Speaking of which, the 675SS starts from $7,999 in the United States, so if I had to take a wild swing, I’d put my money on a near-$10,000 MSRP. If that does turn out to be the case, that could be quite a tempting proposition. Especially when most other middleweight sportsters set you back by at least two grand more.

Source: CFMoto