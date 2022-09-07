CSC Motorcycles launches RX1E highway-capable urban commuter

Following in the tire tracks of its City Slicker electric moto, CSC Motorcycles has announced the RX1E commuter, which has a top speed of 80 mph and a maximum range of 112 miles, plus neat touches like a belt drive, ABS and included top box.

This new bike is not designed to compete with the likes of Energica, Zero or Harley, but – like the Sondors Metacycle and Ryvid Anthem – caters for relatively short trips to work or the shopping mall, and comes with more power and more range than other CSC electrics.

The twist-grip throttle and lack of clutch or gears should make for an easy urban ride, particularly for those new to motorcycling, while an upright riding stance will offer a good view of city traffic. Three ride modes are available from the 8-kW (18-kW peak) liquid-cooled motor, plus a motorized reverse function to help with parking, while a Continental belt-drive makes for low-maintenance operation.

The RX1E's frame-mounted 8-kW water-cooled motor peaks at 18 kW CSC Motorcycles

The motor is reported good for 61.2 lb.ft (82.9 Nm) of torque, a zip up to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) from a standing start in nine seconds on its way to a top speed of around 80 mph (128 km/h), and the RX1E comes with electronic cruise control as standard. CSC also says that riders could get up to 112 miles (180 km) of NEDC range for every six hours on charge of the 96-V, 64-Ah Li-ion battery over a 110-V supply.

The bike is built around a tubular-steel frame and features adjustable suspension comprising an inverted fork and rear monoshock grabbing the trellis swingarm, there's Bosch ABS for improved traction on the slippies and a two-piston caliper brake to the front and a single-piston rear brake.

It rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels with a 100/80 tubeless tire on the front and 120/80 at the back, has a fairly low seat height of 30.9-in (78.5-cm) and a 6-in (15-cm) ground clearance, it weighs in at 436.5 lb (198 kg) on its own – or 469 lb with luggage and crash bars – and has a maximum load capacity of 331 lb (150 kg).

The RX1E sports an 8-kW motor and 6.16-kWh battery combination CSC Motorcycles

Elsewhere, riders benefit from a LCD instrument panel with a traditional speedo in a cockpit that includes a USB charger for topping up mobile devices, a halogen headlight with LED daylight running lights, and serrated metal footpegs that can accept removable rubber inserts for improved comfort.

The RX1E is expected to be available from early 2023 in three color options for US$8,495, but those who pre-order now can enjoy a discount of $500. It will ship with saddlebags and a top box to haul your shopping home or keep your work gear weather-protected on the commute.

Product page: RX1E