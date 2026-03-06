© 2026 New Atlas
Go tell Harley-Davidson to make this drop-dead-gorgeous café racer

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
March 06, 2026
For a couple of years in the late 1970s, Harley-Davidson made a café racer called the XLCR, which featured singular styling quite unlike the company's hefty choppers. Unfortunately, it didn't sway riders in the US at the time, and less than 2,000 units were sold.

Inspired by that brave departure, the brand recently unveiled the RMCR, a performance-focused concept that really pushes the envelope with its brash custom shop styling. We've got more pictures than details at the moment, but scroll through and you'll see that's not really a bad thing.

This prototype is mostly carbon fiber, and it's built around the fierce 1,250 cc Revolution Max V-twin platform that made an appearance in the Pan America and the 2022 Nightster.

Harley-Davidson's wrapped this beautiful new design around its powerful 1,250 cc V-twin Revolution Max engine
Harley-Davidson's wrapped this beautiful new design around its powerful 1,250 cc V-twin Revolution Max engine

There's plenty to love here. Direct your gaze to the compact two-into-two Akrapovic exhaust snaking its way to the rear, where a sharp pillion cowl caps the seat.

The two-into-two Akrapovic exhaust system beautifully complements the RCMR's unconventional silhouette
The two-into-two Akrapovic exhaust system beautifully complements the RCMR's unconventional silhouette

The classic bikini fairing harks back to the original café racer's front end, surrounding a pair of awfully low-slung clip-on handlebars and dual electronic clocks behind a compact visor.

Carbon fiber is everywhere on this machine, including the classic bikini fairing surrounding the signature round headlamp
Carbon fiber is everywhere on this machine, including the classic bikini fairing surrounding the signature round headlamp

A closer look reveals carbon fiber all across the bodywork, fairing, cowl, fuel tank lid surround, and radiator guard. This machine is beautifully detailed, down to the custom sprocket guard and the quilted seat.

In true café racer fashion, the RCMR gets clip-on handlebars mounted low, as well as old school dual clocks for the dashboard
In true café racer fashion, the RCMR gets clip-on handlebars mounted low, as well as old school dual clocks for the dashboard

Harley-Davidson showed this off at the Mama Tried motorcycle show last month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It's now asking people what they think of this one-off that its design department cooked up.

The breathtaking RCMR concept (left) alongside the short-lived original, the XLCR from the 1970s (right)
The breathtaking RCMR concept (left) alongside the short-lived original, the XLCR from the 1970s (right)

Drop the company a note on Instagram and let it know that this one needs to roll off the assembly line and onto asphalt, like right now.

The RCMR is beautifully detailed, down to small elements like this sprocket guard
The RCMR is beautifully detailed, down to small elements like this sprocket guard

The company has generally remained pretty focused on cruisers and choppers, but given that it did tremendously well coloring outside the lines with the Pan America Adventure Tourer, it could score another home run with a low-slung street machine – especially if it looks as good as this.

Source: Harley-Davidson (Instagram)

