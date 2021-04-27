Husqvarna reveals electric mobility plans with E-Pilen concept

Way back in 2011, Swedish/Austrian motorcycle maker Husqvarna had an idea for a lightweight single-track commuter called the Concept E-go, but waited until 2019 before first stepping into electric mobility with the EE 5 electric minibike. Now the company has signaled an upcoming all-electric range with the E-Pilen electric motorcycle concept.

Husqvarna says that its latest e-moto concept has been inspired by the designs of the company's Vitpilen and Svartpilen ranges of ICE motorcycles, sporting an upright riding stance and similarly sculpted "fuel tank" that's home to the E-Pilen's battery modules.

The teaser video shows three battery modules secured in the enclosure, and each can be removed for charging indoors or hotswapped for fresh ones (and could even take advantage of the combined efforts of KTM, Honda, Yamaha and Piaggio for such things). Capacity figures haven't been given, but the company reckons that riders can expect up to 100 km (62 miles) per charge – making the E-Pilen a city or urban commuter to challenge the likes of Sondors and Super Soco, rather than motoring with more capable beasts like the Harley Livewire.

Performance specs are sadly lacking too, but the concept features a mid-mounted 8-kW in-house motor and chain drive. The company says that riders can expect the new bikes to retain the "progressive, smart, dynamic and purely design-oriented" values displayed in its existing non-electric street models, and the concept shows a KTM-like trellis frame, monoshock rear suspension, rounded headlamp, wide handlebar, and five-spoke wheels.

The E-Pilen is just a taste of what Husqvarna has in mind for its upcoming e-mobility line, which will be supported by an expanded dealer presence in urban and metropolitan areas.

And that's about all we know for now. Have a look at the short video below while we wait for further details to emerge.

E-Pilen Concept | Husqvarna Motorcycles

Source: Husqvarna