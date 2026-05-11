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Motorcycles

250cc V-twin cruiser makes a lot of sense, but you'll likely never get one

By Utkarsh Sood
May 11, 2026
250cc V-twin cruiser makes a lot of sense, but you'll likely never get one
The GV250X might just be the V-twin cruiser for beginners
The GV250X might just be the V-twin cruiser for beginners
View 6 Images
The GV250X might just be the V-twin cruiser for beginners
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The GV250X might just be the V-twin cruiser for beginners
You won't get peak power numbers with the Hyosung; instead, it's all about that low-end feel and V-twin rumble
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You won't get peak power numbers with the Hyosung; instead, it's all about that low-end feel and V-twin rumble
The 248.4cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin produces 25.3 hp and 14.75 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque
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The 248.4cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin produces 25.3 hp and 14.75 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque
Plenty of cruiser touches: twin exhaust pipes, round headlight, round instrument cluster and a chopped front fender
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Plenty of cruiser touches: twin exhaust pipes, round headlight, round instrument cluster and a chopped front fender
The GV250X sports a hybrid LCD/analog display
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The GV250X sports a hybrid LCD/analog display
The GV250X is priced at 731,500 yen (roughly US$4,650) in Japan
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The GV250X is priced at 731,500 yen (roughly US$4,650) in Japan
View gallery - 6 images

In a land far, far away is a motorcycle brand that has been around for longer than anyone can remember, yet it has spent the better part of the last few years in the shadows. I’m talking about Hyosung, which was born in South Korea in the late 1970s, building Suzuki-derived motorcycles under license.

For much of its existence, Hyosung spent years trying to position itself as the affordable alternative to the Japanese giants, especially with bikes like the GT650R and Aquila cruisers that punched above their price tags in terms of presence and performance. For a while, the formula worked; in markets like India, Australia, and parts of Europe, Hyosungs became the “budget big bikes” for riders who wanted V-twin drama without Ducati money.

But the bikemaker slowly got pushed out of the spotlight with the onset of a thousand new Chinese rivals. Now, after what seems like years, Hyosung looks set on becoming relevant once again. The tool? An all-new small-bore V-twin cruiser.

Plenty of cruiser touches: twin exhaust pipes, round headlight, round instrument cluster and a chopped front fender
Plenty of cruiser touches: twin exhaust pipes, round headlight, round instrument cluster and a chopped front fender

At the heart of the Hyosung GV250X is a 248.4cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin. Yup, you read that right – 248.4cc twin cylinder. Weird, right? I’d think so, too, but having recently covered the Morbidelli N125V, a 125cc V-twin moto, I think the tides are turning. And for good.

Back to the Hyosung. The V-twin here produces around 25.3 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 14.75 lb-ft (20 Nm) of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Those numbers prove that Hyosung isn’t chasing peak numbers. Instead, there’s a clear focus on a low-end feel and the overall rideability.

Adding to the old-school V-twin rumble are neat touches like the twin exhaust pipes, a classic round headlight, a round instrument cluster and bar-end mirrors, alongside a chopped front fender. It’s a very well-styled motorcycle with sharp, angular lines running through the length of it. Even the 3.7-gallon (14-liter) fuel tank sports geometric lines to make it easy for you to grip the bike.

Suspension duties are taken care of by 41-mm telescopic inverted front forks and a swingarm at the rear. It gets disc brakes both at front and back – a 270-mm disc with opposed 4-piston callipers at the front and 250-mm disc with 2-piston callipers at the rear.

You won't get peak power numbers with the Hyosung; instead, it's all about that low-end feel and V-twin rumble
You won't get peak power numbers with the Hyosung; instead, it's all about that low-end feel and V-twin rumble

Then there are oddballs – traction control – pretty rare in this class, alongside ABS, and a belt drive. Now that’s usually what you’d expect to see in big-name middleweight motorcycles. Good on Hyosung for trying to punch above its weight.

The seat height is listed at a nice, comfortable 29.1 inches (740 mm), curb weight at 397 lb (180 kg), with a wheelbase of 1,460 mm and a ground clearance of 5 inches (125 mm). Lighting, of course, is all LED, with USB charging ports offered in the cockpit, which also hosts a hybrid LCD/analog display.

And in typical cruiser fashion, it rolls on 16/15-inch wheels front and back, respectively. Overall, I think it’s a pretty neat option for anyone who’s just getting started with their motorcycling journey and has a knack for cruisers. Of course, space and luxury won’t be at a premium as a conventional Harley, but then again, it’s great value for the money you’d be shelling out for something like this.

Speaking of which, the Hyosung GV250X is priced at 731,500 yen (roughly US$4,650) and is expected to launch in Japan as early next month. Now, as far as availability in the West is concerned, people in the USA can forget about it. As for regions like Europe, you can never say never, given that Hyosung has sold motorcycles there from time to time.

The GV250X is priced at 731,500 yen (roughly US$4,650) in Japan
The GV250X is priced at 731,500 yen (roughly US$4,650) in Japan

Now, honestly speaking, this won't be everyone’s cup of tea. Some might look at the engine and wonder why it’s got awkwardly packaged wires and pipes running across it, some might not appreciate the use of plastic in there, and some might even argue it’s not a “real” motorcycle.

But then again, I’d argue it’s not meant for people who have already been riding for years and have progressed with their motorcycles. Beginner riders will never complain about more options, and if it does indeed make its way outside of Asia, I can see a lot of entry-level, younger riders considering the GV250X.

Source: Hyosung

View gallery - 6 images

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MotorcyclesHyosungV-TwinCruisersJapan
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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