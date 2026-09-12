How a 200K-mile ride toppled 4 world records, raised a bundle for charity

American rider Patrick Cornell, also known as "Vroom Old Man," has notched up 201,901 miles (roughly 324,928 km) over 12 consecutive months across the United States and Canada aboard his 2025 Indian Pursuit. Why, you ask? To raise money for the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.

Several members of his wife's family have been afflicted by this rare genetic condition, which affects muscles and other body parts. Not only did he raise US$150,000 in the process, but he also ended up earning four Atlas World Records along the way.

He set the record for the most consecutive days riding at least 1,000 miles (1,609 km), the longest consecutive period averaging at least 1,000 miles per day, the greatest documented distance ridden on a motorcycle in 12 consecutive months, and the greatest documented distance ridden in a single country before returning home.

Patrick Cornell with his 2025 Indian Pursuit Indian Motorcycle

Cornell's initial objective was a little less ambitious. The project's original goal was to raise $125,000 in 125 days by riding 125,000 miles (201,168 km) in honor of Indian Motorcycle's 125th anniversary.

He prolonged the challenge because the fundraising didn't go as planned, and by the end of it, he ended up covering 146,000 miles (234,964 km) in 146 days. Over the course of a full year, the accomplishment averaged about 550 miles (885 km) every single day.

Mid-ride, Cornell even broke his collarbone but persisted. The final mileage amount wasn't chosen at random; 201,901 is a reference to Indian Motorcycle's foundation year of 1901. Cornell simply said, "Ride for someone else, don't ride for yourself."

Cornell’s motorcycle, which he lovingly calls "Pappy," had to endure just as much as its rider. Indian claims that during the trip, it underwent multiple oil changes, five fuel-filter changes, sixteen rear tires, and twelve front tires. That’s not all – the bike's stator also needed changing.

"More than anything, I needed a motorcycle I could trust,” said Patrick Cornell Indian Motorcycle

But perhaps the most important bit, the PowerPlus 112 engine and transmission finished the challenge without a recorded failure. Even the original clutch, clutch cable, drive belt, and starter stayed in place for the duration of the entire journey.

Now that’s an incredible feat, one that Indian can boast about all day long. How many motorcycles go through something as grueling as that and come out unscathed for the most part?

Cornell equipped his Indian Pursuit with two side-mounted water jugs (one for cooling and one for hydration) and a rear-mounted auxiliary 4.7-gallon fuel tank to increase the intervals between fill-ups. His food and camping equipment were kept in a sizable Pelican top box, while the saddlebags were stocked with tools and emergency supplies.

The PowerPlus 112’s ability to travel that distance without going through a mechanical breakdown will be revered by touring riders who need assurance that their bike won't leave them stranded in a remote area. The trip was described by Indian Motorcycle CEO Mike Kennedy as "an extraordinary accomplishment."

Patrick Cornell rode 201,901 miles (324,928 km) over 12 consecutive months Indian Motorcycle

"More than anything, I needed a motorcycle I could trust," said Cornell. "I never had any cause to doubt my Indian Pursuit's ability to endure the trip."

Cornell hopes to eventually raise $200,000 for the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, having already raised $150,000. Hel says he’s still spreading awareness and accepting donations to help support the ongoing mission for Myotonic Dystrophy and make an even greater impact. I hope the new owners at Indian give him a brand-new bike after his current one is retired.

Source: Indian Motorcycle