From AKs to EVs: Kalashnikov builds an electric enduro with a sidecar

No one can deny the gold rush currently underway in the EV space. Everyone seems to want a piece of the action – oddly enough, even a Russian firearms manufacturer is getting involved. Yes, Russia’s state-owned Kalashnikov Concern, best known as the maker of the AK-47, has now rolled out an electric enduro motorcycle of its own.

Kalashnikov is no stranger to unconventional bikes. The company previously riffed on nostalgic design with the bright IZH-49 scrambler homage that turned heads precisely because it was so unexpected from a weapons maker. More recently, Kalashnikov also revealed an earlier electric motorcycle concept, showcasing the firm’s broader interest in electrified two-wheeled machines before the IZH-Enduro ever appeared.

Called the IZH-Enduro, the new electric motorcycle is a genuinely intriguing machine. First, because it comes in multiple configurations. Second, because it can be paired with a sidecar rig.

Powering the IZH-Enduro is a lithium-ion battery feeding a brushless interior permanent magnet synchronous motor (IPMSM). Kalashnikov hasn’t disclosed the battery’s exact capacity, but the company claims a range of up to 62 miles (100 km), depending on operating conditions.

The bike is rated for a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h). Dimensionally, it has a 54.5-inch (1,385-mm) wheelbase, a 28.3-inch (720-mm) seat height, and tips the scales at 485 lb (220 kg). All of these figures are with the sidecar attached, mind you.

As for the multiple configurations, buyers can choose between dual hub motors rated at either 3 kW or 5 kW. The lower-output option is better suited to urban use, while the more powerful setup is intended for tougher terrain and more demanding routes.

Alternatively, there’s a single 4-kW motor option, which should strike a balance between power and efficiency. Or, if you’d rather stick with internal combustion, there’s also a 450-cc gasoline engine variant on offer. Both of these configurations are expected to drive the rear wheel via a chain.

Interestingly, Kalashnikov has paired the electric motor with a four-speed manual transmission and clutch, likely to give riders better control over torque deliver, especially when climbing hills or tackling off-road terrain.

As for the sidecar, it’s closer to a flatbed than a traditional passenger pod. Kalashnikov says it can be customized to suit specific needs and is designed to offer flexible transport options. In addition to the sidecar, the bike can also tow a trailer.

First shown as a concept in 2018 at a military trade show in Moscow, Kalashnikov says the IZH-Enduro is intended to “serve as a versatile vehicle for law enforcement, rescue teams, outdoor adventurers, and travelers.” That said, it appears aimed more at specialized functional roles than mass-market production.

Still, a public launch isn’t entirely out of the question. The lack of concrete information on pricing, regulatory approvals, or a production timeline suggests it could be some time away, however. Reportedly, the units shown so far are still undergoing testing.

I don’t see it competing with Ural anytime soon, but it does highlight just how wide-open the EV space has become. Apparently, there’s room for just about anyone with enough ambition … even a firearms manufacturer.

