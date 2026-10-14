Kawasaki's beloved Versys ADV now comes in a red-hot 948cc flavor

Kawasaki's expanding its legendary Versys range of practical adventure motorcycles with a new model featuring the in-line four that powers its ferocious Z900 streetfighter. This one slots in between the Versys 650 and the 1100 as the brand's sportiest tourer yet.

The 948cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine makes a substantial 120 hp and 72 lb.ft (97.3 Nm) of torque. For reference, the Versys 1100 makes 133 hp and 82.5 lb.ft (112 Nm) of torque, while the 650 makes 66 hp and 45 lb.ft (61 Nm) of torque.

I imagine the 900 will come in a fair bit under the 1100's 567 lb (257 kg) wet weight with a new steel trellis frame, so its firepower should be more than enough to take you places fast.

NEW 2027 KAWASAKI VERSYS 900 | Destination Adrenaline

The Versys range has been known for its reliability and modest, sensible feature set. The 900 mostly sticks with that blueprint, but adds modern tech on top of what you'd get with the most recent 1100 (which has cornering ABS, traction control, and a quick shifter).

As such, the new bike's radar detectors bring adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind spot detection. The latter uses LEDs in the rear view mirror to alert you.

Folks in Europe can get the 900 in an A2-friendly configuration that limits its power output. There's also a power mode feature that lets you switch between the bike's full power and a limited output of about 75%. Four riding modes will adapt its throttle response and riding aids, and you can control it all via the detailed 5-inch color TFT display.

The UK is getting this cheaper base variant Versys 900 that hasn't yet been announced for the US Kawasaki

The chassis has been designed for light, responsive handling. Kawasaki says it's thought of all the details that make this easy to maneuver at its size, down to its caster angle and even front-to-rear weight distribution.

You'll find a 43-mm inverted cartridge fork with 5.9 in (15 cm) of travel and horizontal back-link suspension, which together promise a planted feel and nimble response. As with other Versys models, there's an easily accessible remote preload adjuster for the rear shock that you can tweak when you're carrying luggage or a passenger.

The 900 gets an all new steel trellis frame and even weight distribution for nimble handling Kawasaki

The 900 rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with versatile Metzeler Roadtec 02 rubber, which feature a five-spoke design based on the those on the Z900.

While the silhouette, oversized exhaust and Aero Edge design language will undoubtedly be familiar to Versys fans, the 900 borrows its edgy headlamps from the supernaked Z line to differentiate itself a bit.

The Versys 900 combines the familiar design language from Kawasaki's beloved ADV range with aggressive-looking headlamps from the Z line Kawasaki

If my view of the market is right, Kawasaki might just have the most powerful middleweight adventure tourer out there in the Versys 900.

Stacked up against the Triumph Tiger 900 GT (US$15,195), BMW's F 900 GS ($17,610), and KTM's 890 Adventure, it could offer plenty more power (these are closer to the 105 hp mark), while coming in at a confirmed lower price of US$13,599 for the SE LT ABS variant.

Front- and rear-mounted radars add adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind spot detection to the Versys tech package Kawasaki

The new Versys is actually much more closely matched by the 2026 Yamaha Tracer 9, whose 890cc mill makes 117 hp and starts at $12,599. That's already a fairer fight, and it's possible that Kawasaki might bring a cheaper base variant stateside to even the odds.

However you slice it, this sounds like it'll be a thrill to ride, and could well make sense as an upgrade for Versys 650 owners who want a lot more power from a familiar steed, without breaking the bank (the 1100 costs nearly $20,000).

Check out the Versys 900 on Kawasaki's site.

Source: Kawasaki UK