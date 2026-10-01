Motorcycle radar system adds blind-spot tech to any bike

There was a time when even speedometers were alien tech on motorcycles. It was a long, long time ago, but early-age motorcycle riders must’ve looked at the dial and thought to themselves, “I don't need this thing to tell me if I'm going too fast!”.

Times changed relatively quickly, and motorcycle safety tech soon moved towards ABS, traction control, IMUs, ride modes, hill-hold systems, and enough electronic wizardry to make some bikes feel like they need their own software department.

And then came radar. Now don’t get me wrong. Radar-assisted motorcycles are still relatively new territory, but the technology has quickly become one of those things that makes you wonder how riders ever survived without it.

But the problem is that if you want blind-spot detection, rear collision warnings, or adaptive cruise control, you generally have to buy a motorcycle that comes with the hardware from the factory as standard. The Ducati Multistrada V4 S, BMW R 1300 GS, and KTM 1290 Super Adventure S are a few that do. But these are rather expensive motorcycles.

The BSR offers visual and audible warnings when another vehicle approaches from behind Indimate

A company called Indimate has a more interesting solution: don't buy that bike. Just stick a radar system on the one you've already got.

The company's Blind Spot Radar, or BSR, is an aftermarket system designed to add blind-spot monitoring to virtually any motorcycle with a 12-volt electrical system, turn indicators, and somewhere suitable to mount the radar. It provides visual and audible warnings when traffic approaches from behind, turning a perfectly ordinary motorcycle into a BMW … of sorts.

The BSR connects to the motorcycle's battery and indicator circuits. When the radar detects approaching traffic in the relevant area, the system alerts you through warning lights and, when configured through the app, sound as well. The company says the system works without the need for a phone, intercom, or app (it’s essentially there to unlock additional functions such as audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds).

The company says compatibility comes down to three basic requirements: a 12-volt battery, functioning indicators, and an appropriate place to mount the radar. It also supplies cable lengths intended to accommodate a wide variety of motorcycles.

That's the whole system Indimate

Installation takes around 30 to 45 minutes. The basic procedure involves connecting the system to the motorcycle's power supply and indicator signals, then mounting the radar and warning lights.

Indimate provides different bracket options, allowing the radar to be attached using existing bolts. There's also an automotive-grade 3M VHB adhesive option for a drill-free installation, along with self-tapping screws for riders who prefer a more permanent solution.

So, theoretically at least, this could be fitted to anything from a commuter to a touring motorcycle. The BSR also automatically shuts down after a period of inactivity, and is designed to draw minimal power, so it can remain connected directly to the motorcycle's battery without becoming another device you have to remember to switch off.

Now I’m someone who’s perfectly happy with my inadequate motorcycle mirrors. They’re simple, easy to adjust, and let me see what's behind me without physically twisting my head around like an owl.

But as I said, they’re inadequate. Traffic can sit in areas that aren't immediately visible, particularly when another vehicle is approaching rapidly or moving through the adjacent lane.

The system alerts you through warning lights attached to your mirrors Indimate

That's where radar starts to make sense. Instead of relying entirely on the rider to notice an approaching vehicle, the sensor continuously monitors the area behind the motorcycle. The rider gets an additional warning when something enters the system's detection zone.

Essentially, radars don’t replace your mirrors. They just add another set of eyes.

One thing I particularly like about the device is that Indimate hasn't attempted to solve the problem by throwing another enormous screen at it. We already have phones, navigation displays, TFT dashboards, action cameras, tire-pressure monitors, intercoms, and enough flashing lights to make motorcycle cockpits look like a spaceship’s.

Speaking of which, radar on motorcycles still feels slightly futuristic. At least for a dinosaur like me.

The BSR app lets you unlock functions like audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds Indimate

A few years ago, the idea that your motorcycle could detect a car sneaking up alongside you would have sounded like something from a particularly optimistic concept bike. Now it's becoming a factory feature on premium motorcycles, while products like the Indimate BSR are beginning to make the technology available separately.

It comes in at US$399, which is pocket change when compared to buying a new motorcycle just to get factory-fitted radar. Or hospital charges. Your call.

Source: Indimate