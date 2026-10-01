© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Motorcycle radar system adds blind-spot tech to any bike

By Utkarsh Sood
October 01, 2026
Motorcycle radar system adds blind-spot tech to any bike
The BSR adds blind-spot monitoring to virtually any motorcycle
The BSR adds blind-spot monitoring to virtually any motorcycle
View 6 Images
The BSR adds blind-spot monitoring to virtually any motorcycle
1/6
The BSR adds blind-spot monitoring to virtually any motorcycle
The BSR offers visual and audible warnings when another vehicle approaches from behind
2/6
The BSR offers visual and audible warnings when another vehicle approaches from behind
That's the whole system
3/6
That's the whole system
The BSR comes for $399
4/6
The BSR comes for $399
The system alerts you through warning lights attached to your mirrors
5/6
The system alerts you through warning lights attached to your mirrors
The BSR app lets you unlock functions like audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds
6/6
The BSR app lets you unlock functions like audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds
View gallery - 6 images

There was a time when even speedometers were alien tech on motorcycles. It was a long, long time ago, but early-age motorcycle riders must’ve looked at the dial and thought to themselves, “I don't need this thing to tell me if I'm going too fast!”.

Times changed relatively quickly, and motorcycle safety tech soon moved towards ABS, traction control, IMUs, ride modes, hill-hold systems, and enough electronic wizardry to make some bikes feel like they need their own software department.

And then came radar. Now don’t get me wrong. Radar-assisted motorcycles are still relatively new territory, but the technology has quickly become one of those things that makes you wonder how riders ever survived without it.

But the problem is that if you want blind-spot detection, rear collision warnings, or adaptive cruise control, you generally have to buy a motorcycle that comes with the hardware from the factory as standard. The Ducati Multistrada V4 S, BMW R 1300 GS, and KTM 1290 Super Adventure S are a few that do. But these are rather expensive motorcycles.

The BSR offers visual and audible warnings when another vehicle approaches from behind
The BSR offers visual and audible warnings when another vehicle approaches from behind

A company called Indimate has a more interesting solution: don't buy that bike. Just stick a radar system on the one you've already got.

The company's Blind Spot Radar, or BSR, is an aftermarket system designed to add blind-spot monitoring to virtually any motorcycle with a 12-volt electrical system, turn indicators, and somewhere suitable to mount the radar. It provides visual and audible warnings when traffic approaches from behind, turning a perfectly ordinary motorcycle into a BMW … of sorts.

The BSR connects to the motorcycle's battery and indicator circuits. When the radar detects approaching traffic in the relevant area, the system alerts you through warning lights and, when configured through the app, sound as well. The company says the system works without the need for a phone, intercom, or app (it’s essentially there to unlock additional functions such as audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds).

The company says compatibility comes down to three basic requirements: a 12-volt battery, functioning indicators, and an appropriate place to mount the radar. It also supplies cable lengths intended to accommodate a wide variety of motorcycles.

That's the whole system
That's the whole system

Installation takes around 30 to 45 minutes. The basic procedure involves connecting the system to the motorcycle's power supply and indicator signals, then mounting the radar and warning lights.

Indimate provides different bracket options, allowing the radar to be attached using existing bolts. There's also an automotive-grade 3M VHB adhesive option for a drill-free installation, along with self-tapping screws for riders who prefer a more permanent solution.

So, theoretically at least, this could be fitted to anything from a commuter to a touring motorcycle. The BSR also automatically shuts down after a period of inactivity, and is designed to draw minimal power, so it can remain connected directly to the motorcycle's battery without becoming another device you have to remember to switch off.

Now I’m someone who’s perfectly happy with my inadequate motorcycle mirrors. They’re simple, easy to adjust, and let me see what's behind me without physically twisting my head around like an owl.

But as I said, they’re inadequate. Traffic can sit in areas that aren't immediately visible, particularly when another vehicle is approaching rapidly or moving through the adjacent lane.

The system alerts you through warning lights attached to your mirrors
The system alerts you through warning lights attached to your mirrors

That's where radar starts to make sense. Instead of relying entirely on the rider to notice an approaching vehicle, the sensor continuously monitors the area behind the motorcycle. The rider gets an additional warning when something enters the system's detection zone.

Essentially, radars don’t replace your mirrors. They just add another set of eyes.

One thing I particularly like about the device is that Indimate hasn't attempted to solve the problem by throwing another enormous screen at it. We already have phones, navigation displays, TFT dashboards, action cameras, tire-pressure monitors, intercoms, and enough flashing lights to make motorcycle cockpits look like a spaceship’s.

Speaking of which, radar on motorcycles still feels slightly futuristic. At least for a dinosaur like me.

The BSR app lets you unlock functions like audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds
The BSR app lets you unlock functions like audio alerts and adjustable speed thresholds

A few years ago, the idea that your motorcycle could detect a car sneaking up alongside you would have sounded like something from a particularly optimistic concept bike. Now it's becoming a factory feature on premium motorcycles, while products like the Indimate BSR are beginning to make the technology available separately.

It comes in at US$399, which is pocket change when compared to buying a new motorcycle just to get factory-fitted radar. Or hospital charges. Your call.

Source: Indimate

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MotorcyclesRoad SafetySmart technologyRadarMotorcycle Gear
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Coaster 407 is a proper V-twin cruiser coming out of Spain
Motorcycles
V-twin cruiser with automatic transmission slides under $6,000
If you're in the market for a V-twin cruiser with AMT, you’d barely get any options. The closest mainstream offering is Honda's Rebel 1100 DCT, which starts at around US$10,400 – but even that doesn't come with a V-twin. Enter the Rieju Coaster 407.
The GT-Air 3 Smart has launched for roughly $1,500
Motorcycles
Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart helmet drops with built-in AR for $1,500
When the GT-Air 3 Smart helmet debuted at EICMA last year, plenty of people questioned whether it would ever actually make its way to shop shelves. Lo and behold, it finally has!
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
Motorcycles
You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro
The Wolfstorm comes from Kyiv-based USC, which specializes in military equipment. Thanks to its near-zero heat signature and zero sound, it looks like the perfect tactical motorcycle for military use. But could we see it made available to the public?
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
Motorcycles
$5,000 LiveWire mini electric motos are here to bring back the fun
The LiveWire Honcho Trail and Street aren't fast. They don't pack revolutionary battery tech. And they're not going to embarrass a sportbike at the traffic lights. Instead, they ask an important question: What if having fun is enough?
Honda's long-stroke single-cylinder retro is here
Motorcycles
Could the Honda CB500 be Royal Enfield's Kryptonite?
This one came out of nowhere. Honda recently took the stage in India to reveal not one, not two, not three, but a total of 10 new motorcycles for the country – with the range-topping CB500 catching everyone's eye.
The bike is largely based on the bigger XSRs
Motorcycles
Yamaha brings its smallest roadster to the West
The XSR 700 and 900 are brilliant motorcycles that most people can ride practically anywhere and have a ball. They offer something for modern motorcycle enthusiasts plus authentic retro style. That sums up why the entry-level XSR155 is headed to the US.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!