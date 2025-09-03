Ola’s e-superbike prototype breaks cover: Price and launch date confirmed

Ola Electric isn’t a new name in the electric mobility space. The Indian company has regularly made headlines, and this time, the news comes straight from the source. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed that the company’s long-awaited Diamondhead electric superbike will officially hit the streets in 2027.

The company also took the covers off the prototype – an actual working model that was ridden on stage at Ola’s annual event, Sankalp 2025, in India. That’s not all, an official price was also announced – INR 500,000 (around US$5,700).

If that figure was attached to a basic city commuter, nobody would bat an eye. But considering the Diamondhead is a high-performance motorcycle with a claimed 0–60-mph (97-km/h) time of just 2 seconds, it’s bound to turn heads.

The build quality also looks promising. Ola says the bike incorporates space-grade aluminum, carbon fiber, and magnesium, all of which should reduce curb weight and boost performance. The Diamondhead is also expected to feature active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension, and “active ergonomics” – meaning the handlebars and foot pegs can be adjusted to improve control and rider comfort.

Ever since it was revealed as a concept some two years back, the Diamondhead’s radical styling has sparked plenty of discussion. The design includes a diamond-shaped front end with a slim horizontal LED strip, an inventive headlight, and an equally sharp tail section.

The prototype showcases an exposed front monoshock, bar-end mirrors, and retains the concept’s hub-center steering – suggesting it will carry through to production. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends and dual rotors up front.

Safety and tech integration appear to be key focuses. Ola is rumored to include ADAS, traction control, and AI-driven features, along with its own "Smart AR" helmet and other AI-backed wearables that sync seamlessly with the bike.

Under the skin, Ola plans to use its in-house 4680 Bharat cell. Engineers are apparently still refining the battery to maximize range and performance before launch. Exact numbers aren’t yet available, but current progress looks encouraging.

By 2027, more than four years will have passed since Ola first teased its superbike. That might feel like a long gap, but if it ensures a well-polished debut – and avoids the lukewarm reception that greeted the Roadster motorcycle – then the wait may prove worthwhile.

For now, one lingering hope remains: that Ola provides original press images and test rides this time around. With Ola, you never quite know what to expect.

Via Car&Bike