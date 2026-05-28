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Motorcycles

Winglets on a 125cc motorcycle? QJ Motor says yes

By Utkarsh Sood
May 27, 2026
Winglets on a 125cc motorcycle? QJ Motor says yes
The SRK 125 R1 comes with winglets on the front fairing
The SRK 125 R1 comes with winglets on the front fairing
View 5 Images
The SRK 125 R1 comes with winglets on the front fairing
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The SRK 125 R1 comes with winglets on the front fairing
The SRK 125 R1 will likely make its way to Europe
2/5
The SRK 125 R1 will likely make its way to Europe
The SRK 125 R1 produces 15 hp courtesy of a 125cc water-cooled motor
3/5
The SRK 125 R1 produces 15 hp courtesy of a 125cc water-cooled motor
The SRK 125 R1 rolls on 110/70 R 17 section tires at the front and 140/60 R 17 at the rear
4/5
The SRK 125 R1 rolls on 110/70 R 17 section tires at the front and 140/60 R 17 at the rear
The SRK 125 R was already a very capable entry-level sportster
5/5
The SRK 125 R was already a very capable entry-level sportster
View gallery - 5 images

If you ever rode a small-bore sport bike, you’d know just how fun these motorcycles can be – especially out around in the city for short runs. I’m speaking really small: the Yamaha R 125, Kawasaki Ninja 125, and Suzuki GSX-R 125 category.

And if you know anything about QJ Motor, you’ll know just how committed the Chinese bikemaker has been lately to offering some of the most approachable and affordable motorcycles on the market. Its SRK 125 R is exactly that – a proper entry-level sport bike that debuted last year to rival the aforementioned machines.

Now, it looks like QJ Motor wants to spruce things up with an updated trim for the SRK 125 R. It’s called the SRK 125 R1 (or RR, depending on the region), and it’s got one very noticeable difference … winglets. All well and good in the name of offering more features on what are essentially learner-category motorcycles, but winglets on a 125cc moto? That’s probably stretching things a bit too far.

The SRK 125 R1 will likely make its way to Europe
The SRK 125 R1 will likely make its way to Europe

That’s because the water-cooled single-cylinder engine produces all of 15 hp at 9,500 rpm. It achieves a top speed of just over 60 mph (100 km/h), and at those speeds, you’re hardly likely to reap any benefits from race-inspired aero equipment.

You see, winglets basically use airflow to generate downforce on the front tire at high speeds to improve stability and cornering on the track. “On the track” being the key phrase here – considering this is ultimately a street bike, having such equipment on board doesn’t make much sense, even if you ignore how fast the thing actually goes.

On the contrary, it looks like the plastic appendages would do more damage to fuel efficiency than anything else. I reckon they’re largely there to give younger riders a feel for what it’s like to ride proper liter-class sport bikes.

As for the rest of it, the bike is actually pretty acceptable for what it is. It sits on a steel chassis with a cantilever swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by 33-mm upside-down telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, carried over unchanged from the standard R trim.

The SRK 125 R1 produces 15 hp courtesy of a 125cc water-cooled motor
The SRK 125 R1 produces 15 hp courtesy of a 125cc water-cooled motor

It also rolls on slightly wider tires – 110/70 R17 at the front and 140/60 R17 at the rear – each 10 mm wider than those on the R spec. The brakes, however, remain unchanged, with a single disc front and rear setup monitored by ABS.

What surprised me is how QJ managed to shave some weight off the R1/RR compared to the standard-spec model: 317 lb (144 kg) versus 337 lb (153 kg). Elsewhere, the seat height should be manageable for younger, still-growing riders at under 31 inches (787 mm), while the wheelbase measures a tidy 53.5 inches (1,359 mm).

As of now, we don’t know much about what kind of electronics package to expect on board. A 5-inch TFT screen, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and all-LED lighting should carry over from the base-spec model, though.

The SRK 125 R was already a very capable entry-level sportster
The SRK 125 R was already a very capable entry-level sportster

While there’s no official word on pricing, you can expect the SRK 125 R1/RR to cost slightly more than the £2,999 (US$4,000) base model – perhaps around $500 more.

As for availability, it will likely be offered across Europe at the very least. In countries like the US, however, it’s unlikely the 125 will make it there, although QJ Motor has been serious about expanding its lineup in the States.

Via: Motorrad

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesqjmotorSportsbikesWingletChinaYamahaKawasakiKTM
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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