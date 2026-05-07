Guerrilla 450 Apex takes Royal Enfield's entry-level roadster a step further

When you think of Royal Enfield, you’d inevitably think of the Classic, the Bullet, and more recently, the Super Meteor – mostly bulky cruisers and retro motorcycles – because that’s essentially what the company has specialized in for a major part of its history.

Things began to change when the first-generation Himalayan 411 was introduced around a decade ago. Then came the new-generation Himalayan 450 based on an all-new liquid-cooled “Sherpa” platform. And soon enough, RE came up with a road-biased roadster, called the Guerrilla, based on that very same Himalayan 450 skeleton.

Now, barely a couple of years after the Guerrilla was introduced, Enfield has quickly launched a souped-up spinoff that makes the brand’s entry-level roadster even sharper. That means the new trim, called the Guerrilla 450 Apex, boasts more than just visual changes for the sake of it.

Pricing starts at £4,995 in the UK, which converts to around US$6,758 Royal Enfield

That starts with a sportier riding position, all thanks to the aluminum handlebar, which is now repositioned lower to make the riding triangle far more aggressive. You now lean forward more than on any other Enfield, and that’s actually a very good feeling on the Guerrilla.

That’s because the 452cc Sherpa engine, making 39.5 horsepower and 29.5 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque, was always a very enjoyable motor to ride on. It’s relatively quick to find its pace in the city, and there’s enough juice in there for short to medium highway sprints too.

There’s a subtle tweak to the electronics that Enfield has made, though. It has updated the ride modes, giving the Street and Sport modes a far more refined touch, also allowing you to easily choose between modes and keep the last one you've chosen throughout ignition cycles.

Adding to the list of changes is a reworked seat cowl that now feels much more integrated with the design. You can, however, swap it for a standard two-person riding seat. There’s also a color-matched front cowl alongside rim tapes on the wheels that do add more character to the overall styling.

The Guerrilla 450 Apex still produces 39.5 horsepower and 29.5 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque Royal Enfield

The 17-inch wheels now sport Vredestein Centauro ST tires, which are intended to improve grip on wet and low-friction conditions. Underpinnings like the steel twin spar remain the same as before, as do the 43-mm telescopic front forks and linkage-type mono-shock at the rear.

Also carried forward are the hydraulic disc brakes, 310 mm at the front and 270 mm at the rear. As is the Tripper Dash, a 4-inch TFT display with Google Maps-powered navigation, which comes standard on pretty much all modern Enfields.

There’s a new Twilight Blue colorway that’s available now, which will be offered alongside Shadow Ash, black, and red. Pricing in the UK starts at £4,995, which converts to around US$6,758. There are widespread reports that the bike will hit North America in 2027, and I’m more or less certain it will.

RE has updated the ride modes, with the Street and Sport modes now far more refined Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield’s motorcycles have never been about ridiculous speeds or track performance. If you’ve ever ridden one, you know Enfields are all about the “soul” and less about raw power, and I think that’s the essence of motorcycling.

You don’t always need the fastest bike out there. Most times, you need the retro underdog with a big heart that just chugs along with zero complications. And that’s exactly what the Guerrilla 450 Apex is.

Source: Royal Enfield