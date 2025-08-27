Royal Enfield launches its sportiest bike in America for under $5,500

You wouldn’t generally associate Royal Enfield with a naked roadster, considering its rich history of classic retros. But the Indian bikemaker has reminded us time and again why it is one of the world’s best bike sellers: its ability to adapt and deliver.

That’s exactly what the company has done with the sparkly new Guerrilla 450. Well, not exactly new per se, considering the motorcycle already debuted in India and Europe last year. But, nevertheless, the entry-level roadster has finally landed in America, going on sale through the brand's dealership network in the country.

Think of the Guerrilla 450 as a bigger, better Hunter 350, with better handling, ergonomics, and an overall better ride quality. It bridges the gap between the brand's typical 350cc and 650cc motorcycles, but it represents more than just a new engine. It stands for accessibility for one and all.

Even though it's targeted at beginners and others who want something different, there’s no reason seasoned riders can’t take a shot at it. In fact, I reckon most people would like the bike!

Let's start with the 452cc single-cylinder motor borrowed from the Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine. It produces a good 40 horsepower and 29.5 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque, and pretty much like the Himmy, it features a six-speed gearbox paired with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The ride modes are carried over from its adventure sibling, too – with Eco and Performance modes, which set throttle response accordingly. While there are plenty of similarities between the two, the one thing that the Guerrilla gets differently compared to the Himalayan is the way the engine has been tuned.

I’ve personally ridden the motorcycle here in India, and let me tell you one thing: it’s all about that mid-range power. It’s quite peppy in the city limits but if you plan on pushing it out on the open highways, you might not be as impressed, considering the bike loses its grunt beyond 70 mph (113 km/h).

It sits on a tubular steel frame suspended by 43-mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock in the rear. Seat height stands at 30.7 inches (780 mm), wheels are 17-inch alloys back and front, and the bike weighs 405 lb (183.7 kg) – around 20 or so pounds lighter than the Himalayan 450. You’ll appreciate its overall lighter weight at slower speeds.

Royal Enfield didn't hold back on the amenities, too ... the analog + digital dial keeps all information nice and easy to read, and comes with the patented Google Tripper navigation. You can also opt for a full digital display as an extra. In other departments, all-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and USB charging are all on offer.

Design-wise, there’s plenty to like too. I appreciate all the chassis and design tweaks RE did to the Guerrilla while still retaining some of the Himalayan’s lines. Couple that with the company’s characteristic round headlight and conventional front forks, and you get the classic Royal Enfield retro vibe.

“Modern roadsters look generic, sound synthetic, and feel plastic. The Guerrilla 450 is a declaration of independence from this mind-numbing conformity.” Who knew we’d hear this from Royal Enfield of all manufacturers?

Well, now that it’s finally here, the Guerrilla 450 adds another great option for those considering bikes in this category, which already includes the likes of Triumph Speed 400 and KTM Duke 390, among others. And for a US$5,299 starting MSRP, there’s not a lot of room to go wrong with the Guerrilla.

Source: Royal Enfield