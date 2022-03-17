Super73 rides into e-moto space with highway-capable C1X Concept

California-based e-mobility company Super73 has been building powerful retro ebikes with motorcycle styling since 2016, but has so far stopped short of releasing an electric moto. That's changed with the launch of the C1X Concept.

Following hot on the heels of a collaboration with veteran motorcycle maker Indian that resulted in the release of a special-edition S2 ebike called the eFTR Hooligan 1.2, the much rumored C1X Concept electric motorcycle is now headed for production in late 2023.

It joins similar city-friendly e-motos from the likes of Super Soco, Horwin, Sur-Ron, CSC and Sondors, and was designed in response to Super73 ebike riders looking to take a step up and straddle an actual electric motorcycle rather than an ebike with retro moto looks.

Of course it won't be quite as simple to jump on and motor along as it is with most ebikes, as owners will need to have an appropriate license and sort out registration and insurance before taking to the streets, but riders won't have to pedal and will be able to enjoy top speeds of more than 75 mph (120 km/h) and a per-charge city range of around 100 miles (160 km). Level 2 fast-charging is supported for top-ups to 80 percent in under an hour.

The C1X Concept rides on 15-inch wheels, has a compact 52-inch wheelbase and features an accommodating 31-inch seat height Super73

Super73 has managed to squeeze the chain-driven e-moto into a 51-inch wheelbase by mounting the motor to the rear of the swingarm pivot point and making use of 15-inch wheels instead of more common 17-inch motorcycle wheels.

The company has revealed little else at this stage, but we do know that the C1X has a relatively low seat height of 31 inches (787 mm), its lack of clutch, gears and foot brake offers reduced complexity for new riders, Super73 is aiming for a target bike weight of under 300 lb (136 kg), and there's front fork and rear monoshock suspension. Elsewhere the e-moto rocks a minimalist digital display to the right of the handlebar, a slightly offset dual headlight surrounded by light bars, and funky pulsing turn indicators.

Super73 has yet to name a price for the C1X Concept electric motorcycle, but reservations are open now for a US$73 refundable deposit. It's expected to roll out in late 2023.

Product page: Super73 C1X