Triumph reveals Speed Twin 1200 Café Racer edition, but it's no Thruxton

Amid the host of electric launches in modern times, Triumph’s new motorcycle subtly reminds us of the classic bygone years … the 1960s and 70s, when a new breed of motorcycles was evolving into what we call café racers today.

Not too long ago, the Thruxton motorcycle was one of the rare few that carried the mantle of a true café racer, rather than merely wearing the outer skin. It’s been discontinued for a while now, but that hasn't stopped Triumph from churning out another gorgeous café racer from its factory floors … albeit in limited numbers.

You’re looking at the Speed Twin 1200 Café Racer – a limited-production motorcycle that might remind you of the legendary Thruxton. But that’s limited only to its style; inside, it’s based on the Speed Twin 1200 RS – as its name rightly suggests.

The bike sits at the top of the Speed Twin lineup, but at its heart, it runs on Triumph’s well-known 1200cc Bonneville parallel twin. It uses a 270-degree firing order and a low-inertia crankshaft to produce 104 horsepower at 7,750 RPM and 83 lb.ft (112 Nm) of torque at 4,250 RPM.

That engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with Triumph Shift Assist, a ride-by-wire throttle control, and three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. A brushed stainless steel 2-into-2 exhaust system with twin brushed stainless steel silencers is in charge of breathing.

But it’s on the outside that most of the changes are evident. From the clip-on handlebars that offer a more focused riding posture, the brown bullet-style seat with a detachable cowl that offers the traditional café racer appearance, to the bar-end mirrors, all hardware is carefully thought through.

Even small touches like the ribbed clutch and alternator cover badges, black head-bolt covers, and sculpted knee pads give the bike a unique, clean profile. On top of that, the green and aluminum silver color scheme with Café Racer Edition graphics, the number 12 on the side panels, and a color-matched headlight cowl give the Speed Twin 1200 CR a traditional café racer feel.

What remains the same is the skeleton. The same tubular steel frame with steel cradles and a twin-sided aluminum swingarm forms the chassis. Suspension too remains unchanged, with fully adjustable 43-mm Marzocchi upside-down forks and twin Öhlins rear shocks with remote reservoirs.

Familiar braking comes via twin 320-mm discs with Brembo Stylema M4.30 calipers up front and a single 220-mm disc at the rear. The bike features optimized cornering ABS and traction control on both 7-spoke 17-inch wheels.

Even the equipment on board is traditional RS, from the circular LCD and an integrated color TFT display to LED lighting and a USB-C charging port. Now it’s no lightweight, weighing 478 lb (217 kg), but even that is in your trusty old RS territory.

The only thing I wish it had over and above what it already sports are mag wheels and a mono shock. That would really make it an even more genuine café racer for me.

It’s launched in the USA at a retail price of US$18,895, and will be available from March. It’s a limited-edition motorcycle, capped at just 800 units across the globe, so you’ll have to hurry if you fancy buying one.

If you’ve always wanted the performance and refinement of Triumph's Speed Twin platform, on a factory-finished café racer-style bike without the hassle of aftermarket modifications, this might just be the bike for you. Do keep in mind that Triumph will give you a Certificate of Authenticity with your purchase, because why the hell not?

Source: Triumph