Triumph shrinks its beloved Thruxton cafe racer down to 400cc for enthusiasts on a budget

Just over two years since its foray into the small bike segment with the Speed 400, Triumph has unveiled the latest in its Thruxton cafe racer series with roughly the same underpinnings, but more distinctive modern classic styling.

The result is a semi-faired beauty that you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

I do want to get this bit out of the way first, though: while it's called the Thruxton 400, it much more closely resembles the Speed Triple 1200 RR. That's not a bad thing, unless you're a 1200 RR owner who's salty about their bike being mistaken for a smaller capacity, beginner-friendly machine. Here, see for yourself:

The Thruxton 400 on the left, and the Speed Triple 1200 RR on the right – am I wrong about them looking awfully similar? Triumph Motorcycles

In any case, there's plenty to like about the Thruxton 400. It's based on a new proven chassis that's served Triumph well since 2023 as it's supported the retro modern Speed 400, as well as the slightly off-roady Scrambler 400X. The engine is a spirited 398cc mill that puts out 42 hp at 9,000 RPM, and 27.5 lb.ft (37.5 Nm) of torque, mated to a ride-by-wire system and 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

You've got 43-mm upside-down forks in front with a bit more travel than on the Speed 400, a rear mono-shock, and 17-inch alloy wheels mounted on 110/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 tires in the front and rear respectively.

What makes this package special is the low 31.2-in (795-mm) seat height, and 403-lb (183-kg) wet weight. That makes for a mighty approachable ride and easy handling. The Thruxton is tuned a little differently than the Speed 400, so it hits its 2 hp higher peak power output 1,000 RPM up the rev range, and a rear sprocket with two fewer teeth means it should see an increase in top speed at the expense of acceleration.

The Thruxton 400's half fairing up front, pillion cowl, clip-on handlebars, and new tail lamp differentiate it from its small capacity siblings Triumph Motorcycles

Now onto the styling. The aggressive fairing surrounding the round headlamp, coupled with your choice of four sporty striped paint jobs and the pillion seat cowl all make for a memorable appearance. The clip-on handlebars, set a lot lower than the standard ones and paired with bar end mirrors, add to the charm and draw you into an engaged, pitched-forward riding position. This model also gets a smaller tail light than its 400 siblings to help you tell them apart.

Perhaps the most compelling part about this cafe racer is how easy it will be to bring it home with you. In India, where it's making its debut – as its Bajaj-produced brethren have – it costs an awfully reasonable 274,000 INR, which works out to about US$3,120. That's a bit more than the Speed 400, which will run you about $5,395 in the US. So I'd expect the Thruxton 400 to land at about $6,000 when it arrives stateside.

The Thruxton 400 is a looker in all four of its colorways Triumph Motorcycles

As a current Speed 400 owner who's loved every minute on that bike, I can happily recommend you try the Thruxton when it's available for a test ride near you. This platform is a hoot while also being forgiving to novices, and you can have plenty of fun without ever needing to wrestle a lot of vehicle weight. There's enough electronic assistance to keep you safe, and no fluff to distract you from wringing the throttle for all its worth on the open road. In a cafe racer avatar, I expect it will be all the more enthralling.

Check out the Thruxton 400 on Triumph's India site.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles