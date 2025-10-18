Triumph introduces kids' off-road range with the new electric TXP lineup

Some may have forgotten that Triumph acquired OSET, one of the biggest names in off-road motorcycles for kids, three years ago. Now, it seems like a long-term calculated move to break into a new segment.

Called TXP, Triumph’s new electric off-road motorcycle range is is the first product of the collaboration between OSET and Triumph. These aren’t just scaled-down adult bikes, but purpose-built models designed around age-specific frames and geometry.

The lineup consists of four models: TXP-12, TXP-16, TXP-20, and TXP-24. Each of these motorcycles targets riders of different ages, heights, and weights, with the range-topping TXP-24 suitable even for adults as long as they weigh under 198 lb (90 kg).

The Triumph TXP-12 is an entry-level electric bike for riders between three and five Triumph

First up is the Triumph TXP-12. It is an entry-level electric bike made to cater to riders between the ages of three and five, made to serve as an introduction to the world of motorcycling. It boasts a top speed of 14 mph (23 km/h) thanks to a 600-W brushless motor tuned by Triumph.

Like other bikes in the range, it is constructed around a steel frame. For suspension duties, it gets a 50-mm front fork and a 60-mm coil rear shock. Standing on a 26.5-inch (675-mm) wheelbase, it has 5.9 inches (152 mm) of ground clearance. The 14.1-inch (360-mm) seat height seems perfectly sized for kids under five. It runs for up to three hours in light usage mode thanks to a 43-V, 10-Ah battery pack. With all of this equipment, the TXP-12 weighs 50 lb (23 kg), which should make it manageable for young children.

Next up, the TXP-16 is aimed at kids between the ages of five and seven, thanks to a larger chassis, more power, and improved suspension. It is powered by a 765-W motor to 19 mph (31 km/h), and the 58-lb (26-kg) bike runs on a 28.3-inch (720-mm) wheelbase. Seat height rises to 17.7 inches (450 mm), and suspension travel to 3.1 inches (80 mm) front and 3.5 inches (90 mm) rear

The TXP-16 is aimed at kids between the ages of five and seven Triumph

Continuing up the range we find the TXP-20, which is made for children between the ages of seven and 10, who may already have some experience under their belts. So it could very well be used in junior trials competitions.

It is powered by a 20-Ah lithium battery and sports a pretty powerful 1,200-W motor that can propel the bike to 22 mph (35 km/h). The suspension system includes a 125-mm air-sprung front fork with rebound adjustment and a 120-mm rear mono shock.

The TXP-20 sports a pretty powerful 1,200-W motor and is made for children between the ages of seven and 10 Triumph

A 42.7-inch (1,085-mm) wheelbase, 10 inches (255 mm) of ground clearance, 20.6-inch (525-mm) seat height, and 90-lb (41-kg) curb weight put it on the border of small trail-bike territory.

An additional bonus is the presence of diagnostic-ready electronics. However, Triumph hasn't indicated whether it will be made available in the United States.

That's also the case for the range-topping TXP-24, which seems unlikely to launch in the States. This model is specifically designed for kids 10 years and up (or adults under 198 lb (90 kg). Driven by a 1,600-W motor and a 50-V, 28-Ah lithium battery, it reaches speeds of up to 24 mph (39 km/h).

The full-size chassis sits on an adjustable suspension with 6.3 inch (160 mm) front fork travel and 5.7 inch (145 mm) rear shock travel. You get four-piston hydraulic brakes and a fairly accessible seat height of 25 inches (635 mm). It weighs 106 lb (48 kg).

The range-topping TXP-24 is specifically designed for kids above 10 Triumph

Now all of these bikes sport a two-in-one modular design that enables riders to "switch between seated and standing configurations in seconds" – effectively toggling between "trail" and "off-road" modes, which also alter seat height and weight distribution.

And considering they're meant for kids, each of these bikes comes with layered safety systems which include parental controls with PIN protection to change speed and power, two-stage starting and magnetic safety lanyards, IP67 waterproof electronics for durability under rough conditions, and a tool-free seat and configuration adjustments on the fly.

Pricing for TXP-12 is set at US$1,695, while the TXP-16 starts at $2,295. In the UK, the TXP-20 is priced at £3,195 (US$4,300), while the TXP-24 retails for £3,695 (US$4,970). Orders for the TXP range are open now, with deliveries expected in time for Christmas.

All of these bikes sport a two-in-one modular design that enables riders to "switch between seated and standing configurations in seconds" Triumph

I don't have kids myself, but Triumph's TXP line feels like a good, considered entry into a growing niche. It could well become the new "first bike" standard for families who want to go electric early.

Each model lets young riders step up in power and size with familiar controls and ergos — a smart way of building brand loyalty from the very first turn of the throttle.

My only proviso is the price jump: kids grow quickly, and moving up the TXP range will still require a significant investment every few years. Here's hoping Triumph or its dealerships will introduce some kind of trade-in or upgrade program to ease that jump.

What do you make of it?

Source: Triumph