Only 2 days left to get this coding bundle for $50

TL;DR: Finally figure out coding and get the right tools to do it thanks to the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle, now $49.97 (reg. $1,999.99) for two more days through May 17.

Is learning to code on your bucket list? The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle can help with that, and now it’s only $49.97 for two more days until May 17.

Take the first step on your coding journey with this bundle

Gone are the days of heading to the classroom to learn something new. Thanks to technology, you can pick up new skills from the comfort of your couch — like coding.

The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle sets you up with everything you need for coding success — a well-rounded range of courses to teach you the skills and the software to help you get coding.

The courses within the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle are taught by Joseph Delgadillo, who teaches you different programming languages in a few hours, like C++, Python, and Java. All instruction is geared toward beginners, so no prior knowledge is required.

Once you’ve wrapped up the courses, start coding with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026. This software features AI integration that helps you type less and write high-quality code.

Intellicode lets you type less and code more, complete with a ranked list of the best suggestions as you go. Then Codelens shows you important information about your code — from recent changes and authors to test status — to help you with the process.

Go from total beginner to expert coder in no time with the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $49.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

