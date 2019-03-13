"This final panorama embodies what made our Opportunity rover such a remarkable mission of exploration and discovery," says John Callas, Opportunity project manager. "To the right of center you can see the rim of Endeavour crater rising in the distance. Just to the left of that, rover tracks begin their descent from over the horizon and weave their way down to geologic features that our scientists wanted to examine up close. And to the far right and left are the bottom of Perseverance Valley and the floor of Endeavour crater, pristine and unexplored, waiting for visits from future explorers."