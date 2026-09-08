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Gear

Battery powered filter pumps out clean water in seconds

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 08, 2026
Battery powered filter pumps out clean water in seconds
Purifying water outdoors just got a whole lot easier
Purifying water outdoors just got a whole lot easier
View 4 Images
Purifying water outdoors just got a whole lot easier
1/4
Purifying water outdoors just got a whole lot easier
The Puroway can be charged over USB-C using a power bank
2/4
The Puroway can be charged over USB-C using a power bank
The Puroway features a layered filtration system to effectively trap debris, bacteria, and odors before it's pumped out through its spout
3/4
The Puroway features a layered filtration system to effectively trap debris, bacteria, and odors before it's pumped out through its spout
The Puroway is perfect for filling containers of potable water before you continue on your journey
4/4
The Puroway is perfect for filling containers of potable water before you continue on your journey
View gallery - 4 images

There are many ways to purify water out in the wilderness so it's safe to drink. This new piece of kit makes it arguably more convenient than any portable device for the job.

The Puroway filter looks like a compact bottle, but it's got a clever bit of tech inside. Drop its inlet hose into a river or lake, connect it to the purifier, and it'll quickly begin pumping clean water out its spout.

An external pre-filter head blocks silt and large particles before water is drawn into a layer filtration structure. This takes care of remaining debris, as well as odor and taste with an activated carbon layer. The water is softened using an ion exchange resin, while an ultrafiltration membrane removes bacteria and suspended matter. Lastly, PP cotton intercepts any other particles before the water leaves the system.

PUROWAY: Portable Water Purification Made Simple

The Puroway is battery-powered and can be recharged over USB-C just like all your other gadgets, so it's always ready to go. Beyond reducing the manual effort in purifying water to drink right away, this also helps you fill up containers so you're stocked up even when you're not close to a water source.

The Puroway can be charged over USB-C using a power bank
The Puroway can be charged over USB-C using a power bank

It's all designed for ease of use. The Puroway itself features a textured grip and a lanyard hole, and its filter can be quickly replaced on the go every 50-100 uses.

This will certainly come in handy if you camp or hike a lot, and can't always carry along enough water for the day's adventures.

The Puroway is perfect for filling containers of potable water before you continue on your journey
The Puroway is perfect for filling containers of potable water before you continue on your journey

The Puroway filter is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its expected MSRP of US$138 down to $69. That nets you the filtration device, two hoses, five pre-filter heads, and one internal filter cartridge. You can get a set of additional filters and a pre-filter head for $18, down from $36.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign from this entirely new brand. The team behind it says it's currently completing filtration performance tests and required product certifications, and will publish those certificates online ahead of production.

The Puroway features a layered filtration system to effectively trap debris, bacteria, and odors before it's pumped out through its spout
The Puroway features a layered filtration system to effectively trap debris, bacteria, and odors before it's pumped out through its spout

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November, and delivery costs will be confirmed based on your region once the campaign ends ($8 per order in the US and EU).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

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GearOutdoors and CampingCampingWaterFilterKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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