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Gear

Powerful compact pump also illuminates your campsite

By Maryna Holovnova
September 01, 2026
Powerful compact pump also illuminates your campsite
The dual-purpose Beam Pump is presently on Kickstarter
The dual-purpose Beam Pump is presently on Kickstarter
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Depending on the brand, the Beam Pump can inflate a sleeping pad in less than a minute
1/5
Depending on the brand, the Beam Pump can inflate a sleeping pad in less than a minute
The dual-purpose Beam Pump is presently on Kickstarter
2/5
The dual-purpose Beam Pump is presently on Kickstarter
The device measures 38 x 90 mm and reportedly tips the scales at 78 g
3/5
The device measures 38 x 90 mm and reportedly tips the scales at 78 g
The Beam Pump comes with six interchangeable nozzles
4/5
The Beam Pump comes with six interchangeable nozzles
The pump delivers 300 L/min airflow and 5 kPa pressure
5/5
The pump delivers 300 L/min airflow and 5 kPa pressure
View gallery - 5 images

When it comes to outdoor gear, there are quite a few requirements: it needs to be compact, lightweight, and preferably combine a few functions. This is how designers came up with a trekking pole that packs 10 tools, a telescope that doubles as a flashlight, and a sleeping bag that can be worn as a poncho or used as a hammock. Combining unexpected items can make a lot of sense and save precious space in your backpack. So why not combine, let’s say, a lantern with a pump? That’s exactly what this new Kickstarter project is about.

Outzac is an outdoor gear company from Hong Kong that has a successful history of launching mini pumps on Kickstarter. This time, the team decided to follow the multi-function trend and designed a mini pump that also works as a lantern for your campsite or tent.

Depending on the brand, the Beam Pump can inflate a sleeping pad in less than a minute
Depending on the brand, the Beam Pump can inflate a sleeping pad in less than a minute

There is hardly a camping trip when I don’t complain about having to manually inflate my sleeping pad. It takes your breath away, quite literally, and it also takes time. The luxury of having an electric pump comes with extra weight, and after walking uphill for seven to eight hours with a heavy pack, you start questioning every extra item in it. Beam Pump is designed to solve this dilemma, weighing only 78 g (2.7 oz). It measures 38 x 90 mm (1.5 x 3.5 in), so it doesn’t add much bulk either.

It’s pretty powerful for its size, and is advertised to inflate a sleeping pad hands-off within 40 to 65 seconds, depending on the size and brand of the pad. The battery is claimed to last for at least 12 inflations. It can deliver 300 L/min airflow and 5 kPa pressure, with a noise level of 65 dB. It's a bit quieter than a hair dryer – still noticeable, but not particularly loud.

The device measures 38 x 90 mm and reportedly tips the scales at 78 g
The device measures 38 x 90 mm and reportedly tips the scales at 78 g

The device comes with six interchangeable nozzles, making it compatible with all major sleeping pad manufacturers, and also includes nozzles for inflatable kayaks and water toys. The exception would be a standup paddle board. SUPs are made from thicker material and require much higher pressure, compared to sleeping pads. Beam Pump could potentially help get a SUP into shape faster, but you’d still need a dedicated pump to finish the job.

Since the device can powerfully blow air out, it can be also used for starting a fire and even for something completely unrelated to the outdoors, such as cleaning a computer keyboard.

On top of that, Beam Pump can work in reverse to remove air. It comes with a nozzle that connects to a storage bag’s valve. According to the creators, the device can reduce the bag’s volume by up to 85%, which could be a useful perk for hikers and travelers.

The Beam Pump comes with six interchangeable nozzles
The Beam Pump comes with six interchangeable nozzles

In lantern mode, the device has four brightness levels: 6, 60, 160, and 300 lumens. The color temperature was initially 4200 K, which produces a cooler white light, but after conducting a survey, the creators changed it to a warmer 3800 K. This should make it much cozier inside a tent.

The claimed runtime is 50 hours in low-light mode, which should be enough even for longer trekking adventures. It has a non-replaceable battery and can be recharged from a power bank through its USB-C port while operating. A built-in handle allows it to be hung from the top of the tent using a carabiner.

There are also optional shades that sit on top of the device: an orange pumpkin and a white pinecone, so you can turn Beam Pump into a little decoration for your home and get some use of it outside of the camping season.

The pump delivers 300 L/min airflow and 5 kPa pressure
The pump delivers 300 L/min airflow and 5 kPa pressure

The device has an IPX4 water-protection rating, which means it can handle water splashes, but definitely don’t leave it out in the rain. The claimed minimal operating temperature is -10 °C (14 °F).

The Super Early Bird pledge on Kickstarter will get you a Beam Pump for US$32. The planned retail price is $59. If everything goes as planned, shipping is scheduled to begin in October.

BEAM PUMP - The Backpacking Pump Lantern

Source: Kickstarter

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GearKickstarterPumpLightCamping
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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