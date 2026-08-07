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Gear

Magnetic telescope doubles as a 500-meter flashlight and more

By Maryna Holovnova
August 07, 2026
Magnetic telescope doubles as a 500-meter flashlight and more
Users can choose between three interchangeable lenses
Users can choose between three interchangeable lenses
View 4 Images
The Nivora Apex X is presently on Kickstarter
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The Nivora Apex X is presently on Kickstarter
The device can be mounted on a tripod for extra stability
2/4
The device can be mounted on a tripod for extra stability
Users can choose between three interchangeable lenses
3/4
Users can choose between three interchangeable lenses
Compatible smartphones can be mounted directly to the telescope
4/4
Compatible smartphones can be mounted directly to the telescope
View gallery - 4 images

Camping, watching wildlife, or hiking a remote trail are more fun if you have the right gear, but carrying separate items for every situation is not always practical. Currently on Kickstarter, the Nivora Apex X brings an unexpected combination of tools: a telescope, flashlight, magnetic phone mount, and power bank. The device is aimed mainly at outdoor enthusiasts, birdwatchers, hikers, and campers.

The telescope is made from an aluminum magnesium alloy, which is known for combining durability with low weight. It weighs about 219 grams (7.7 oz) and measures 203.5 mm (8 in) in length and 51 mm (2 in) in diameter, making it compact enough to carry in a backpack.

The Apex X offers 12x optical magnification, equivalent to a 400-mm focal length. The feature that's likely to interest photographers the most is its magnetic phone mounting system, which allows compatible smartphones to attach directly to the telescope and take photos and videos through the optics without any extra adapters.

Compatible smartphones can be mounted directly to the telescope
Compatible smartphones can be mounted directly to the telescope

Modern smartphones can produce impressive zoomed-in shots, but once they move beyond their optical zoom range, they rely on digital zoom, which essentially crops and enlarges part of the image. Image processing in smartphones can compensate for that, but it’s still hard to match the clarity of an optical zoom. The Apex X uses an actual optical system with 11 glass elements. It can also be mounted on a tripod for steadier photography or hands-free observation.

The telescope comes with three interchangeable lenses: a red lens for darker environments, a yellow lens for enhancing contrast, and a blue lens for creative visual effects.

Users can choose between three interchangeable lenses
Users can choose between three interchangeable lenses

Another key feature is the built-in LED lighting system. A focused beam has a claimed range of up to 500 meters (in favourable conditions). There are four lighting modes available: a spot beam for long-distance illumination, a flood beam for wider illumination, an emergency flashing mode, and a side light that can be useful for hands-free tasks. Thanks to its magnetic base, the device can also attach to metal surfaces, making it useful as a work light in a garage or workshop, or at a campsite.

The Apex X features a built-in 5,000-mAh rechargeable lithium battery and a small digital display with a battery indicator. It charges via USB-C and can also function as a power bank to charge other devices through its USB port. Based on its design, the telescope itself should still work without any battery power.

The device can be mounted on a tripod for extra stability
The device can be mounted on a tripod for extra stability

Although the device is designed for outdoor use, it is not waterproof, so it shouldn't be left out in the rain for too long.

An early bird pledge on Kickstarter can get you the device for US$229, while the planned retail price is listed at $299. Assuming the campaign reaches its funding goal, shipping is planned to begin in October.

NIVORA Apex X: See Far. Light Further.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

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GearFlashlightsTelescopeKickstarter
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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