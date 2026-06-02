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Gear

Modular sleeping bag combines 7 functions in 1 cozy package

By Maryna Holovnova
June 02, 2026
Modular sleeping bag combines 7 functions in 1 cozy package
The ThermoShift sleeping bag can also serve as a poncho, although with multiple other functions
The ThermoShift sleeping bag can also serve as a poncho, although with multiple other functions
View 6 Images
The ThermoShift in poncho mode
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The ThermoShift in poncho mode
The ThermoShift's warm hat
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The ThermoShift's warm hat
The ThermoShift in good ol' sleeping bag mode
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The ThermoShift in good ol' sleeping bag mode
A demo of the ThermoShift's sleeping bag, underquilt, and warm hat functions
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A demo of the ThermoShift's sleeping bag, underquilt, and warm hat functions
The ThermoShift in top quilt mode
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The ThermoShift in top quilt mode
The ThermoShift sleeping bag can also serve as a poncho, although with multiple other functions
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The ThermoShift sleeping bag can also serve as a poncho, although with multiple other functions
View gallery - 6 images

Just recently we covered an adaptive sleeping bag that combines three separate components and can be used across a wide temperature range. Another modular sleeping bag is now seeking funding on Kickstarter – ThermoShift from TravelBird, a Hong Kong-based outdoor gear company that specializes in camping equipment.

The team behind TravelBird consists of outdoor enthusiasts, so they know firsthand what campers need most. Most of us want to pack and carry less when camping, especially in the backcountry, but this often means compromising comfort.

The creators of ThermoShift focused on a multifunctional design aimed to solve this dilemma. From a technical perspective, this product is essentially still a lightweight synthetic sleeping bag, so don’t expect miracles in freezing temperatures. If you mostly camp during the summer months, though, this could be an interesting option for a gear upgrade.

The ThermoShift in good ol' sleeping bag mode
The ThermoShift in good ol' sleeping bag mode

The product can be used in seven different ways: blanket, poncho, warm hat, hammock underquilt, top quilt, picnic mat, and sleeping bag. At its core, ThermoShift is basically a rectangular insulated panel with zippers, buckles and drawstrings, and all of its configurations are achieved by adjusting those components.

In sleeping bag mode, elastic drawstrings at the shoulders and feet can be tightened to create an enclosed cocoon. If you are traveling with a partner, you can connect two ThermoShifts by zipping them together. This creates a larger sleeping bag for two people.

The ThermoShift in poncho mode
The ThermoShift in poncho mode

Another configuration is the poncho or cloak mode, which can be used around camp. Sitting by the fire wrapped in a traditional sleeping bag is comfortable, but reaching out for a coffee mug or adjusting your headlamp gets tricky, and you often have to just take it off. With ThermoShift, in poncho mode, your hands remain free while the hood attaches to a central zipper, and side buckles secure the fabric around your body.

The hat is a separate component, and it can be attached to the top of the sleeping bag and tightened for sleeping, as well as worn as a hood in poncho mode.

A demo of the ThermoShift's sleeping bag, underquilt, and warm hat functions
A demo of the ThermoShift's sleeping bag, underquilt, and warm hat functions

In hammock underquilt mode, the ThermoShift can be attached beneath a hammock with the included ropes on both sides. The insulation layer helps to block the cold from the ground. It can also function as a top quilt – just tighten up the foot box and put it over yourself.

When fully unzipped and separated from the hat, the product can be used as a top quilt or a picnic mat.

ThermoShift consists of several layers, including a soft inner lining, synthetic fiber insulation, a heat-reflective film, a waterproof polyurethane coating barrier, and a wind-resistant nylon shell. The lining features a honeycomb-pattern material that reflects body heat back towards the user, and reportedly reduces heat loss by up to 10%.

The comfort temperature range is listed as 7 ºC to 15 °C (45 ºF to 59 °F), while the extreme temperature rating is 0 °C (32 °F).

The ThermoShift's warm hat
The ThermoShift's warm hat

Total weight is 1.2 kg (2.65 lb). Packed dimensions are 28 x 20 x 20 cm (11.81 x 7.87 x 7.87 inches), while in sleeping bag configuration the product measures 230 x 75 cm (90.6 x 29.5 in), including the attached hat. The bag is machine-washable on a delicate cycle.

ThermoShift is currently available in two colors: army green and black.

The early-bird pledge on Kickstarter is US$69, while the planned retail price is $128. Shipping is expected to begin within 60 calendar days after the crowdfunding campaign ends, so you might still be able to test the product before this camping season is over – assuming everything works out, that is.

ThermoShift: The Adaptive 7 in 1 Modular Sleeping Bag System

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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GearKickstarterSleeping BagsCampingModular
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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