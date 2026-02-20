Telescoping lantern lights up camp for 12 nights

A portable, rechargeable light that can illuminate outdoor adventures for up to 12 nights is the latest example of how far, and how fast, rechargeable battery technology is advancing. California-based BougeRV is best known for selling solar panels and portable fridges, but its latest product is a lot more fun: a carry-anywhere light that just keeps going. It promises a whole catalog of nighttime adventures, socializing, and comfort.

The T1 is set to shake up expectations for many forms of outdoor lighting. It targets campers, overlanders, road trippers, and anyone who needs reliable illumination outdoors, from nighttime parties to family backwoods picnics. We're already dreaming of lighting a full week of beach barbecues – and still having charge to spare.

On a low-power setting, the multi-purpose T1 Lantern’s rechargeable battery can keep going for a massive 102 hours BougeRV

Advanced battery tech combined with clever design allows the new lantern to check all the boxes. It switches between different colors and output levels, and at full power delivers a dazzling 3,000 lumens. That’s comparable to a searing 250-watt incandescent bulb or a 25-watt LED.

The unit’s build is rugged, waterproof, and impressively portable. For transport, it collapses into a compact metal tube measuring 11.5 in (29 cm) by 2.7 in (6.9 cm). It telescopes easily to a full 5.5 ft (168 cm), transforming into a freestanding light post when needed. At full height, it can illuminate up to 1,076 sq ft (100 sq m), enough to light entire campsites, group gatherings, or work areas. It can also be used compactly as a flashlight or hanging lantern. The design allows it to dangle, lean, lie flat, or stand upright on three fold-out legs.

The T1 Lantern is cleverly built with a telescopic shaft and fold out legs and light units BougeRV

Light is delivered through three fold-out arms that extend from the top of the metal cylinder. These arms rotate and angle to create a wide range of lighting configurations. Keep them tucked in for subtle, low-light intimacy, or open them fully and get everyone dancing.

We suspect, however, that battery life – much like the range of an electric vehicle – will be the main hook for most buyers. BougeRV built the T1 around a 15,600-mAh rechargeable battery, delivering between eight and 102 hours of runtime depending on brightness and mode. At its lowest amber setting, the lantern can run continuously for more than four days. The lantern also supports 30-W fast charging, reaching a full charge in just three hours. With that much power on hand, it can act as a hub for the entire adventure, doubling as a backup power source for small devices.

The BougeRV T1 Lantern has a red light mode to preserve night vision BougeRV

BougeRV’s lantern highlights just how quickly battery technology has advanced. Over the past decade, battery costs have dropped by roughly 90%, while energy density has doubled.

During that same period, New Atlas has closely tracked portable lantern development. Ten years ago, we covered a multifunction rechargeable lantern with a maximum runtime of just 14 hours. It offered roughly one-third the power of the T1 and, interestingly, cost significantly more. Last year, we were impressed by the powerful and versatile Outask pocket-sized TD2 lamp. And this year has already delivered the super-powerful, palm-sized Jetbeam flashlight.

BougeRV's previous portable lantern was deemed 'near perfect' by the backwoods experts at the All Things Overlanding YouTube channel. The T1 pushes the category even further, and the final cherry on top for outdoor lighting fans is the price: an attractive US$99.99.

Product page: T1 Portable Telescopic Camping Lantern

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links