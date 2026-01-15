Jetbeam packs five different lights into one sleek palm-sized tool

Calling the Jetbeam E28 a "flashlight" is almost a disservice, as the gizmo can pump out five different light sources and serve as a battery bank to charge your devices. It's currently blasting through its Kickstarter campaign with just a few days left.

The Jetbeam E28 might not be one of the brightest, the most versatile, or even the smallest everyday-carry flashlight we've seen but, it just might be the most light-filled model to grab our attention.

The stars of the palm-sized gadget are two front-mounted flashlights – one that functions as a 2,480-lumen spotlight and the other that works as a 3,300-lumen floodlight. Of course, both can be used together to get a truly impressive beam that works well to beat back even the darkest night.

The front of the Jetbeam also comes equipped with a green laser pointer light that can help you pick out those constellations in the sky while you're lounging around the campfire.

The side of the flashlight has two more tricks up its sleeve. One is a UV light that shines at 365 nanometers (UVA), which could let you look for mineral deposits in the rocks around your campsite – or check to see if any bodily fluids were spilled in your tent while you weren't watching. The other is a small strip that can shine in a range of different colors, which lets you use the Jetbeam as ambient lighting, like a small lantern.

The flashlight packs a lot into a small form factor, making it perfect for everyday carry Jetbeam

Other features of this little-flashlight-that-can include a handy wheel that lets you choose the operation along with a side button that activates it. The back of the device is magnetic, so you can attach it to a metal surface like a car hood while you're working. And the whole thing comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means it can survive being plunged in up to 6.5 ft (2 m) of water.

Powering the device are two removable AA rechargeable batteries which can be juiced back up right through the device itself using the USB-C port. And, as long as the Jetbeam has some power left, you can use it as a powerbank to charge your mobile devices.

The E28 is happy to share its juice by acting as a battery bank for your mobile devices Jetbeam

The E28 also comes with a clip for sliding onto the brim of a ballcap or carrying on your belt and, the makers say, other attachments will be forthcoming, such as one that allows you to mount the light on a bike. Adding to its versatility and portability is the fact that it weighs only 9 oz (251 g) and measures a handy 4.3 x 1.9 x 1 in (108 x 48 x 27 mm).

Normally, we advise caution when backing a Kickstarter campaign because you're pledging support for a concept rather than purchasing an actual product, but Jetbeam has a proven record of making and delivering flashlights – including an online store – so you're probably pretty safe pledging your cash to this campaign. That's what nearly 600 backers have already done, helping the Jetbeam E28 earn over US$70,000 – way beyond its initial goal of around $600.

If you want to get in on the action, there are still some Super Early Bird deals to be had at $95.45, which represents a 40% savings off the eventual retail price of $159.95 (plus $10-16 per unit in shipping fees). But you'll want to hurry, because the campaign ends in about a week.

If all goes according to plan, the Jetbeam E28 should start shipping at the end of this month.

Source: Kickstarter