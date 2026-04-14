Small-but-mighty flashlight packs a beam and a side panel for extra functions

Some people want a flashlight to do more than just emit a forward-facing cone of light. If you're one of those folks, you might like what the multi-functional Endorol has to offer.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign (are you surprised?) the Endorol is a titanium-alloy-bodied device (are you surprised?) made by a Chinese company (are you surprised?) of the same name.

By pressing a control button on the side, users can switch between multiple usage modes.

These include High-output forward beam; Low-output forward beam; Flashing forward beam (9 Hz at 300 lumens); Auxiliary side light (soft illumination for activities like reading); and SOS side light, in which the side light panel alerts other people by flashing red and blue.

The Endorol in Auxiliary side light mode Endorol

One USB-C charge of the 3,250-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for three hours of runtime in High beam mode, or 20 hours in Auxiliary side light. That battery can also be used as a power bank, to charge a hardwired device such as a smartphone.

And if you don't feel like holding the Endorol in your hand, you can hang it from swiveling rings located at either end; clip it to your belt, pocket or backpack strap; or stick it to any ferromagnetic surface via a ring of magnets in its base.

The Endorol has a claimed battery life of three hours in High mode Endorol

The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at about 60 grams (2 oz) and is IP65 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand exposure to lower-pressure jets of water from any direction.

Assuming the Kickstarter campaign works out, you can get an Endorol flashlight of your own for a pledge of US$49. The planned retail price is $69.

ENDOROL—Titanium Portable Multifunctional EDC Flashlight

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

