Small-but-mighty flashlight packs a beam and a side panel for extra functions
Some people want a flashlight to do more than just emit a forward-facing cone of light. If you're one of those folks, you might like what the multi-functional Endorol has to offer.
Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign (are you surprised?) the Endorol is a titanium-alloy-bodied device (are you surprised?) made by a Chinese company (are you surprised?) of the same name.
By pressing a control button on the side, users can switch between multiple usage modes.
These include High-output forward beam; Low-output forward beam; Flashing forward beam (9 Hz at 300 lumens); Auxiliary side light (soft illumination for activities like reading); and SOS side light, in which the side light panel alerts other people by flashing red and blue.
One USB-C charge of the 3,250-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for three hours of runtime in High beam mode, or 20 hours in Auxiliary side light. That battery can also be used as a power bank, to charge a hardwired device such as a smartphone.
And if you don't feel like holding the Endorol in your hand, you can hang it from swiveling rings located at either end; clip it to your belt, pocket or backpack strap; or stick it to any ferromagnetic surface via a ring of magnets in its base.
The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at about 60 grams (2 oz) and is IP65 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand exposure to lower-pressure jets of water from any direction.
Assuming the Kickstarter campaign works out, you can get an Endorol flashlight of your own for a pledge of US$49. The planned retail price is $69.
Source: Kickstarter
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