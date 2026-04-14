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Gear

Small-but-mighty flashlight packs a beam and a side panel for extra functions

By Ben Coxworth
April 14, 2026
Small-but-mighty flashlight packs a beam and a side panel for extra functions
The Endorol flashlight is being offered in color choices of titanium, red and black
The Endorol flashlight is being offered in color choices of titanium, red and black
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A leather carrying pouch is an optional extra
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A leather carrying pouch is an optional extra
The Endorol flashlight is being offered in color choices of titanium, red and black
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The Endorol flashlight is being offered in color choices of titanium, red and black
The Endorol flashlight is presently on Kickstarter
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The Endorol flashlight is presently on Kickstarter
The flashlight can also be used as a power bank
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The flashlight can also be used as a power bank
A ring of magnets in its base allow the Endorol to be stuck to ferromagnetic surfaces
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A ring of magnets in its base allow the Endorol to be stuck to ferromagnetic surfaces
The Endorol has a claimed battery life of three hours in High mode
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The Endorol has a claimed battery life of three hours in High mode
The Endorol in Auxiliary side light mode
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The Endorol in Auxiliary side light mode
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Some people want a flashlight to do more than just emit a forward-facing cone of light. If you're one of those folks, you might like what the multi-functional Endorol has to offer.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign (are you surprised?) the Endorol is a titanium-alloy-bodied device (are you surprised?) made by a Chinese company (are you surprised?) of the same name.

By pressing a control button on the side, users can switch between multiple usage modes.

These include High-output forward beam; Low-output forward beam; Flashing forward beam (9 Hz at 300 lumens); Auxiliary side light (soft illumination for activities like reading); and SOS side light, in which the side light panel alerts other people by flashing red and blue.

The Endorol in Auxiliary side light mode
The Endorol in Auxiliary side light mode

One USB-C charge of the 3,250-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for three hours of runtime in High beam mode, or 20 hours in Auxiliary side light. That battery can also be used as a power bank, to charge a hardwired device such as a smartphone.

And if you don't feel like holding the Endorol in your hand, you can hang it from swiveling rings located at either end; clip it to your belt, pocket or backpack strap; or stick it to any ferromagnetic surface via a ring of magnets in its base.

The Endorol has a claimed battery life of three hours in High mode
The Endorol has a claimed battery life of three hours in High mode

The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at about 60 grams (2 oz) and is IP65 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand exposure to lower-pressure jets of water from any direction.

Assuming the Kickstarter campaign works out, you can get an Endorol flashlight of your own for a pledge of US$49. The planned retail price is $69.

ENDOROL—Titanium Portable Multifunctional EDC Flashlight

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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