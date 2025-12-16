© 2025 New Atlas
Gear

Packable modular camp table is a real treehugger

By Ben Coxworth
December 16, 2025
Packable modular camp table is a real treehugger
The Kimberlite Tree Table can manage a maximum table load of 20 lb (9 kg), and can be mounted on trees up to 3 ft (0.9 m) in diameter
The Kimberlite Tree Table can manage a maximum table load of 20 lb (9 kg), and can be mounted on trees up to 3 ft (0.9 m) in diameter
View 5 Images
The Kimberlite, all packed down
1/5
The Kimberlite, all packed down
The Kimberlite Tree Table can manage a maximum table load of 20 lb (9 kg), and can be mounted on trees up to 3 ft (0.9 m) in diameter
2/5
The Kimberlite Tree Table can manage a maximum table load of 20 lb (9 kg), and can be mounted on trees up to 3 ft (0.9 m) in diameter
The Cutting Boards in use
3/5
The Cutting Boards in use
The Kimberlite can also serve as a ground table, via an adapter kit
4/5
The Kimberlite can also serve as a ground table, via an adapter kit
Slots in the table allow for the mounting of accessories such as the Gear Hooks
5/5
Slots in the table allow for the mounting of accessories such as the Gear Hooks
View gallery - 5 images

When you're camping, you're typically in need of a work surface, plus you're typically surrounded by trees. That's where the Kimberlite Tree Table comes in, as – that's right – it's a packable multi-use platform that you strap to a tree.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Kimberlite was invented by Michigan-based outdoors enthusiasts Casey McKellar and Robin Petersen. When not in use, the whole shebang packs down into a 17-oz (482-g) cylindrical kit measuring 10 inches long by 5.5 inches wide (254 x 140 mm).

The Kimberlite, all packed down
The Kimberlite, all packed down

To set it up, you start by inserting its four aircraft aluminum legs and two table arms into its two glass-reinforced nylon brackets, then strapping that whole assembly to a tree trunk via a 9-foot (2.7-m) length of polyester seatbelt webbing. That webbing features dual tensioning hand loops – one on either side.

The table platform itself is then slid onto the arms in six rectangular sections, which are subsequently locked in place. Slots in the sections allow for various system-specific accessories to be securely mounted on the 10 x 10-inch (254 x 254-mm) table.

Slots in the table allow for the mounting of accessories such as the Gear Hooks
Slots in the table allow for the mounting of accessories such as the Gear Hooks

Although other accessories are in the works, ones available at launch will include Gear Hooks that allow items to be hung off the sides of the table; an Elevated Gear Hook for hanging tools such as a light over the table; a Stove Canister Holder for securing an isobutane canister; Cutting Boards, which are pretty self-explanatory; and a Windscreen, for providing a wind-proof barrier while cooking.

Additionally, if you're camping someplace where there aren't any trees, the Kimberlite can be used as a simple short-legged ground table.

The Kimberlite can also serve as a ground table, via an adapter kit
The Kimberlite can also serve as a ground table, via an adapter kit

Assuming the Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$75 (25% off retail) will get you a Tree Table without any of the accessories. Accessories are included for higher pledges, ranging up to a $195 package (15% off retail) that includes everything listed in this article.

Modular Tree Table with Accessory Ecosystem - by Kimberlite

Sources: Kickstarter, Kimberlite

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

GearKickstarterCampingModularTree
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!