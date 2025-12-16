Packable modular camp table is a real treehugger

When you're camping, you're typically in need of a work surface, plus you're typically surrounded by trees. That's where the Kimberlite Tree Table comes in, as – that's right – it's a packable multi-use platform that you strap to a tree.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Kimberlite was invented by Michigan-based outdoors enthusiasts Casey McKellar and Robin Petersen. When not in use, the whole shebang packs down into a 17-oz (482-g) cylindrical kit measuring 10 inches long by 5.5 inches wide (254 x 140 mm).

The Kimberlite, all packed down Kimberlite

To set it up, you start by inserting its four aircraft aluminum legs and two table arms into its two glass-reinforced nylon brackets, then strapping that whole assembly to a tree trunk via a 9-foot (2.7-m) length of polyester seatbelt webbing. That webbing features dual tensioning hand loops – one on either side.

The table platform itself is then slid onto the arms in six rectangular sections, which are subsequently locked in place. Slots in the sections allow for various system-specific accessories to be securely mounted on the 10 x 10-inch (254 x 254-mm) table.

Slots in the table allow for the mounting of accessories such as the Gear Hooks Kimberlite

Although other accessories are in the works, ones available at launch will include Gear Hooks that allow items to be hung off the sides of the table; an Elevated Gear Hook for hanging tools such as a light over the table; a Stove Canister Holder for securing an isobutane canister; Cutting Boards, which are pretty self-explanatory; and a Windscreen, for providing a wind-proof barrier while cooking.

Additionally, if you're camping someplace where there aren't any trees, the Kimberlite can be used as a simple short-legged ground table.

The Kimberlite can also serve as a ground table, via an adapter kit Kimberlite

Assuming the Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$75 (25% off retail) will get you a Tree Table without any of the accessories. Accessories are included for higher pledges, ranging up to a $195 package (15% off retail) that includes everything listed in this article.

Modular Tree Table with Accessory Ecosystem - by Kimberlite

Sources: Kickstarter, Kimberlite

