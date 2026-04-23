Fiery multifunctional flashlight packs its own arc ignition lighter

In my irascible opinion, there are never enough pockets in pants or backpacks for all the gadgets I need to tote around. With the arc-lighter-equipped Luxo multi-function flashlight however, that’s one less pocket taken up.

Currently on Kickstarter, the Luxo is a compact multi-use gadget constructed of aluminum alloy and ABS, which fits easily in a pocket or clips onto a backpack/hangs from a keyring. It incorporates lighting, ignition and emergency functions into one portable design.

The Luxo is ergonomically designed with an anti-slip texture that fits the hand naturally for secure handling. There are three separate buttons for the main light, side light strip, and arc ignition control.

The Luxo offers cool white and soft warm color temperatures, and a maximum output of 300 lumens Luxo

Weighing just 60 g (2 oz) and sized at 75 x 35 x 18.5 mm (3 x 1.4 x. 0.7 in), the Luxo features dual LED color temperature options of cool white – similar to natural light, suitable for daily use, night walks or locating lost items – and soft warm light, best for foggy or low-visibility conditions, with three brightness levels reaching up to 300 lumens.

There are also five light strip colors of red, blue, yellow, white and purple for visibility in nighttime situations or flashing emergency signaling with the red, blue and alternating red/blue LEDs. There's additionally a high-decibel emergency alarm that emits audible and visual alerts. Used at close range, the side white/warm LED is suitable for reading or working in low-light environments.

The side light strip can be used for signaling or (in the case of the white LED) practical illumination Luxo

For hands-free usage, the Luxo has a strong magnetic bottom base that affixes securely to metal surfaces, making it ideal for use during power outages or as a fixed interim lighting source.

The dual arc igniter can quickly light cigarettes, candles, campfires or small materials without needing fuel, and performs even under windy or humid situations with no extra tools required. Ignition only occurs when the protective cover is opened, and powers off automatically after five seconds as a safety precaution.

The Luxo's handy arc igniter Luxo

Beyond flashlight use, there is a UV light mode for basic detection of fluorescent substances invisible to the naked eye. It can be used to check banknotes, identify anti-counterfeiting markings, and for what the makers euphemistically term “basic cleanliness inspection,” which perhaps hints at CSI-type applications.

Powered by an 800-mAh rechargeable battery, the flashlight is reportedly good for up to 40 hours of runtime per 1.5-hour charge.

The Luxo is available for a pledge of US$34 (MSRP $59) and should ship in June if all Kickstarter funding is reached and production is fulfilled.

LUXO | EDC Flashlight with Arc Lighter and Utility Features

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

