Insanely tiny 3/4-ounce inflator pod airs you up in 75 seconds

A flat single ounce is about as light as electric inflators for camping, backpacking and all-around outdoor fun get at this point in 2026. But that's for a model built to hold its own battery. If you're willing to forego onboard battery capability for an external power source, you can dip well below an ounce into double- or even single-digit gram territory. With its all-new AP01 Nitecore bests itself with a weight of just 0.77-oz (22-g) for a micro-inflator that can fill up a sleeping pad in just over a minute.

Last year, Nitecore shook up the gram-counting inflator hierarchy when it released the sleek, 1-oz AP05C, undercutting the popular keychainable Flextail Zero by a fifth of an ounce. Even more impressively, it complemented that ever-so-slight weight improvement with an ever-so-slight airflow rate bump, offering rates as high as 200 L/min, up from 180 L/min for the Flextail Zero.

Of course, Flextail didn't curl up, back into a corner and submit to a pummeling, counterpunching with its own tiny 1-oz inflator just a couple months later. That little workhorse also matched Nitecore's flow rate claims with the same 200-L/min estimate.

So the companies shook hands on a friendly tie and let it lie? Not a chance.

We're not sure if Nitecore has any forthcoming sub-ounce inflators with onboard batteries on the horizon, but for now, it sidesteps the issue with an impressive new pump that serves as the lightweight leader of its lineup. The AP01 launches this month to give ultralight explorers a battery-free design that drops close to 25% of the AP05C's weight while also increasing flow rate by a tad.

The AP01 is a bit fatter than the typical thumb but also shorter Nitecore

The AP01 weighs in at just 0.77 oz (22 g) and is a minuscule pod measuring just 1.6 in (4 cm) long by 1.2 in (3 cm) across, resulting in an overall size Nitecore compares to a thumb (though it's definitely a bit thicker and stubbier than the thumb holding it in photos).

Nitecore accomplishes this compaction by removing the RCR123 battery compartment that sits in the core of the AP05C, powering the AP01 externally via a USB-C input. That means you can use the two-way USB-C port on a smartphone or standalone portable power pack such as Nitecore's carbon fiber NB10000 pack, one of the company's slimline carbon fiber backup batteries that weighs around 5 oz (143 g) and drops 10,000 mAh worth of exportable power in your pocket.

The Nitecore AP01 e-inflator comes in at under an ounce and under 2 in long Nitecore

At one time, we found using an external battery kind of cheating – sure any electric device can be ultralight and streamlined if you ditch the built-in power source. But it's really just another option for outdoor or everyday users to manage overall carry weight. If you're already packing a phone and/or backup battery but don't expect to need all the power, it could make sense to save a little weight with a battery-free inflator. And maybe that means you bring an inflator in situations you might have previously blown up your pad the old-fashioned way, breath by breath.

It's also worth mentioning that the weights of those 1-oz internally powered inflators don't include the battery itself, which pushes overall weight up around 1.6 oz (47 g) instead of a flat ounce.

So the apples-to-apples comparison is between inflators of like kinds, whether that's internal battery or external. The AP01 isn't the lightest in this category, an honor that still belongs to the absolutely featherlight 8.5-gram (0.3-oz) Alpenblow Micro Inflator. While exceptionally small, that little plug-and-play inflator is well less powerful than the AP01. Alpenblow doesn't list a flow rate but estimated fill-up times for most sleeping pads range between three and five minutes, compared to the 75 seconds Nitecore estimates for the AP01. Alpenblow also says its inflator is ineffective for stoking a fire due to the non-laminar airflow, whereas Nitecore advertises fire stoking as another use for the AP01.

In addition to inflation, the Nitecore AP01 can handle fire-stoking duties Nitecore

Whether that quicker fill-up and extra function is worth those extra grams or not is up to each buyer. Price-wise, the US$31.95 Nitecore AP01 nearly halves the $59.99 Alpenblow Micro Inflator.

The 1-oz externally powered Outzac we looked at a month ago is a bit heavier than the AP01 but also faster, offering a 350-L/min flow rate for sleeping pad fill-ups as quick as 30 seconds. It costs a little more with current discounted preorder pricing starting at $45.99.

Another interesting externally powered option is the pendant-like 1-oz Windquester AeroX ultralight USB-C pump, which offers a 300-L/min flow rate. It prices in at $35.99.

We suppose the moral here is that there are enough different sizes and styles of micro-pump to really tailor your choice to your very specific needs in terms of weight, price and performance. Or you could always just save all the money and grams and use your lungs.

Happy shopping (or not)!

Source: Nitecore

