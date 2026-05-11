Radically rethought hydration pack is a 'masterpiece of minimalism'

According to the folks at Colorado-based RSVR Hydration, traditional hydration packs are basically backpacks with bags of water in them. The company's new pack is claimed to be different, however, in that it's made to be sleek and light.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the RSVR Hydration pack is quite a simple – yet clever – setup.

The water is stored in the user's choice of a 1.8- or 2.8-liter bladder that is contoured to fit flat against their back. Multiple baffles within the bladder help keep the liquid from sloshing around excessively, while a wide waterproof zipper across the top makes for easy filling, cleaning, and adding of electrolytes.

The wide zipper allows easy access to the bladder RSVR Hydration

And importantly, the bladder does not sit within a separate backpack.

It's hooked up directly to either a minimalist chest harness, or to a front vest/harness with six pockets that can be used to carry snacks, tools, and various other bits and bobs. Users may choose between the two, depending on how epic of an outing they're planning.

Users can choose between a simple harness and a six-pocketed vest (pictured) RSVR Hydration

It should be noted that the underside of the bladder (which is in contact with the user's back) is coated with soft-touch fabric, plus an optional mesh back panel can be added for extra breathability.

The designers additionally point out that because the bladder is translucent, it allows users to see how much water they have left … although in actuality, they'd have to take the bladder off to do so, or get someone else to look for them.

Backers can choose between 1.8- and 2.8-liter bladders – or they can get both RSVR Hydration

Another touted selling feature is the aerodynamic routing of the drinking hose under the arm instead of over the shoulder, but it's hard to say how much of a difference this might actually make under real-world conditions.

RSVR is presently offering various combinations via its Kickstarter, with pledges ranging from US$85 for a combo that includes a 1.8L bladder and a harness (planned retail $120), up to $185 for a package including both sizes of bladders along with both a simple harness and a vest (retail $265).

Assuming everything works out, shipping should commence in August.

RSVR Hydration: Athlete driven hydration system

Sources: Kickstarter, RSVR Hydration

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