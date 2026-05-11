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Gear

Radically rethought hydration pack is a 'masterpiece of minimalism'

By Ben Coxworth
May 11, 2026
Radically rethought hydration pack is a 'masterpiece of minimalism'
The RSVR Hydration pack is presently on Kickstarter
The RSVR Hydration pack is presently on Kickstarter
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The wide zipper allows easy access to the bladder
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The wide zipper allows easy access to the bladder
The RSVR Hydration pack is presently on Kickstarter
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The RSVR Hydration pack is presently on Kickstarter
Backers can choose between 1.8- and 2.8-liter bladders – or they can get both
3/4
Backers can choose between 1.8- and 2.8-liter bladders – or they can get both
Users can choose between a simple harness and a six-pocketed vest (pictured)
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Users can choose between a simple harness and a six-pocketed vest (pictured)
View gallery - 4 images

According to the folks at Colorado-based RSVR Hydration, traditional hydration packs are basically backpacks with bags of water in them. The company's new pack is claimed to be different, however, in that it's made to be sleek and light.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the RSVR Hydration pack is quite a simple – yet clever – setup.

The water is stored in the user's choice of a 1.8- or 2.8-liter bladder that is contoured to fit flat against their back. Multiple baffles within the bladder help keep the liquid from sloshing around excessively, while a wide waterproof zipper across the top makes for easy filling, cleaning, and adding of electrolytes.

The wide zipper allows easy access to the bladder
The wide zipper allows easy access to the bladder

And importantly, the bladder does not sit within a separate backpack.

It's hooked up directly to either a minimalist chest harness, or to a front vest/harness with six pockets that can be used to carry snacks, tools, and various other bits and bobs. Users may choose between the two, depending on how epic of an outing they're planning.

Users can choose between a simple harness and a six-pocketed vest (pictured)
Users can choose between a simple harness and a six-pocketed vest (pictured)

It should be noted that the underside of the bladder (which is in contact with the user's back) is coated with soft-touch fabric, plus an optional mesh back panel can be added for extra breathability.

The designers additionally point out that because the bladder is translucent, it allows users to see how much water they have left … although in actuality, they'd have to take the bladder off to do so, or get someone else to look for them.

Backers can choose between 1.8- and 2.8-liter bladders – or they can get both
Backers can choose between 1.8- and 2.8-liter bladders – or they can get both

Another touted selling feature is the aerodynamic routing of the drinking hose under the arm instead of over the shoulder, but it's hard to say how much of a difference this might actually make under real-world conditions.

RSVR is presently offering various combinations via its Kickstarter, with pledges ranging from US$85 for a combo that includes a 1.8L bladder and a harness (planned retail $120), up to $185 for a package including both sizes of bladders along with both a simple harness and a vest (retail $265).

Assuming everything works out, shipping should commence in August.

RSVR Hydration: Athlete driven hydration system

Sources: Kickstarter, RSVR Hydration

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

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GearKickstarterHydration
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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