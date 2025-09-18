Modular magnetic storage system organizes the junk in your trunk

If there's one thing that outdoorsy types like, it's the ability to tote lots of stuff around in the back of their vehicle, while keeping that gear organized at the same time. Well, Subcube is a new magnetic modular system which allows anyone to do so.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Subcube is made by a Hong Kong startup of the same name.

The setup consists of seven different sizes of drawer-type cargo boxes, which connect to one another both vertically and horizontally via neodymium magnets in their sides, tops and bottoms. Each one features a zippered front door, rigid ABS inner walls, cotton interior cushioning panels, and a ballistic nylon outer shell.

Different drawers are designed for different purposes Subcube

On the bottom of each unit are four textured rubber pads, which help keep it from slipping around if it ends up sitting directly on the floor of the vehicle. Optional support straps also help in this regard, as they can be run from the back of the top boxes to the headrest rails for the vehicle's rear seats.

Backers can choose from a number of included hook-and-loop labels with symbols on them (such as sports equipment), which can be affixed to the front of the boxes to show what's inside of them. And as an added bonus, when one of the boxes is pulled loose from the others, it can then be carried like a tote bag via either an included handle or shoulder strap.

The boxes can be carried individually via handles or shoulder straps Subcube

And finally, if the Subcube system is only utilized on special occasions (such as camping trips), the boxes can be folded flat for storage between uses.

Kickstarter pledges run from US$99 (retail $276) for a package that includes four boxes all of one size, up to $299 (retail $682) for a package including eight boxes representing all seven sizes.

