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60-sec cube camper rises & slides into much more than meets the eye

By C.C. Weiss
March 23, 2026
60-sec cube camper rises & slides into much more than meets the eye
The Viator joins Invader's lineup as a roomier luxury model with full off-road readiness
The Viator joins Invader's lineup as a roomier luxury model with full off-road readiness
View 23 Images
The Viator is designed to sleep two on what Invader calls a queen-size bed
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The Viator is designed to sleep two on what Invader calls a queen-size bed
The main galley slide-out includes a dual-burner stove and sink faucet integrated into the worktop
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The main galley slide-out includes a dual-burner stove and sink faucet integrated into the worktop
The Viator packs a full Victron electrical system
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The Viator packs a full Victron electrical system
In under a minute, the Viator roof lifts up into base camp form
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In under a minute, the Viator roof lifts up into base camp form
Invader is finalizing the Viator for a targeted June launch
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Invader is finalizing the Viator for a targeted June launch
The Viator delivers a spacious base camp for two people
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The Viator delivers a spacious base camp for two people
The Viator joins Invader's lineup as a roomier luxury model with full off-road readiness
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The Viator joins Invader's lineup as a roomier luxury model with full off-road readiness
Dual-burner Thetford stove
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Dual-burner Thetford stove
The overhead rainfall shower lifts with the roof
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The overhead rainfall shower lifts with the roof
Hot/cold shower control
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Hot/cold shower control
The scissor lift hardware is located outside the fabric to stay out campers' way when inside
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The scissor lift hardware is located outside the fabric to stay out campers' way when inside
The rear bathroom includes a toilet room with corner sink and a separate shower floor separated by a curtain
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The rear bathroom includes a toilet room with corner sink and a separate shower floor separated by a curtain
Corner shower room
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Corner shower room
Interior side console/shelf
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Interior side console/shelf
One of the dining seats
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One of the dining seats
Slide-out center dinette table
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Slide-out center dinette table
The second dining seat folds out from the sidewall
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The second dining seat folds out from the sidewall
Fridge slide, kitchen slide and kitchen drawer
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Fridge slide, kitchen slide and kitchen drawer
Inside the Invader Viator prototype
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Inside the Invader Viator prototype
The Viator packs down to roughly vehicle height for towing
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The Viator packs down to roughly vehicle height for towing
Hybrid wet/dry bathroom area
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Hybrid wet/dry bathroom area
The Invader Viator weighs roughly 2,755 lb dry and offers over 1,200 lb of payload
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The Invader Viator weighs roughly 2,755 lb dry and offers over 1,200 lb of payload
Casette toilet
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Casette toilet
View gallery - 23 images

South African camping trailer specialist Invader is developing the all-new Viator as a roomier, more luxurious alternative to its smaller fold-out trailers. Like its other models, the Viator packs low and rugged for on/off-road travel and expands at camp. But it features a longer body and transformable furnishings that combine for a more complete floor plan that includes a bathroom, retractable dining area, queen bedroom and oversized multi-slide outdoor kitchen.

Still a prototype undergoing final testing and tweaking, the Viator debuts as a "new era of luxury" for Invader. It falls well short of the massive, small home-like fifth-wheels and multi-axle caravans common in other global markets, but for Invader, it marks a larger, more fully equipped breed of expandable camping trailer.

While Invader's previous two-person camper launch, the 4.3-m-long (14.1-ft) Duo X trailer, relies on a fold-out bed to supplement its limited floor area in creating a living space for a pair of adventurers, the larger 5.5-m-long (18-ft) protoype has enough floor space without forward expansion. In fact, the two-person Viator also stretches out longer when packed up than Invader's 4.8-m (15.7-ft) four-person dual-folding Quattro X. That makes it a bit larger and heavier to tow than older Invader camping trailers but provides faster setup and a more complete indoor space in which to camp.

In under a minute, the Viator roof lifts up into base camp form
In under a minute, the Viator roof lifts up into base camp form

When hitched and ready to tow, the boxy Viator ducks down to a 205-cm (6.7-ft) height that perfectly matches its 205-cm width. That's just over 11 cm (4 in) higher than an unmodified South African-spec Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. At camp, all it takes is the press of a button, and the Viator rises to a height of 270 cm (8.6 feet) by way of an electric scissor lift system. Invader says it takes under a minute.

With the roof up, the Viator invites campers inside into a floor plan that's more fully featured than one might expect from outside. The rear bathroom to the right of the entryway features a shower floor separated from the front cassette toilet/sink room by a curtain, providing a hybrid wet/dry setup. The rainfall shower head is secured to the ceiling so automatically rises into place when the roof is lifted.

Hybrid wet/dry bathroom area
Hybrid wet/dry bathroom area

Turning left upon entry puts you into a foyer space that leads to the raised queen bed. On one side, the long side console stretches the entire length of the bed over top the external storage compartments. It includes a worktop that can serve as a nightstand and side shelf. It also houses a fold-out bench seat that works with the under-mattress slide-out table and fixed bench seat on the opposite wall to create a two-person dinette that easily stores away to free up the floor space between the bed and bathroom.

Slide-out center dinette table
Slide-out center dinette table

While a nice, cozy space for two, the Viator cabin doesn't have any spillover space for a kitchen, so that remains outside, as in Invader's older trailers. This trailer, however, has a homey design with fittings that would work nicely inside a luxury camper van or tiny home. It features a slide-out wood worktop with neatly centered dual-burner stove and faucet. The latter works with a separate under-slide that holds wet and dry sink basins. The fridge/freezer is on a second slide inside the same cabinet as the kitchen, while the drawer above holds dishes in fitted foam. The next cabinet over houses what appears to be a microwave or toaster oven.

Invader plans two awning options for providing shade and weather protection over the kitchen area.

The main galley slide-out includes a dual-burner stove and sink faucet integrated into the worktop
The main galley slide-out includes a dual-burner stove and sink faucet integrated into the worktop

The Viator comes prewired with an electrical system with 108-Ah lithium battery and Victron smart monitoring system, DC-DC charger, 30-A shore power hookup and solar controller. The trailer rides on Invader's galvanized ladder chassis to deliver the off-road ruggedness for which the brand stands and tares in at 1,250 kg (2,756 lb), offering a payload of 550 kg (1,212 lb).

Invader showed the Viator prototype at South Africa's annual Caravan Show last month. It plans to ready the production version for June delivery and is accepting early bird preorders now at a discounted price of ZAR585,000 (approx. US$34,725) that runs until April 30.

The quick 1.5-minute video below gives a good look at the Viator's automated roof operation and some components and storage areas that are not featured in the photos.

Invader Viator – The New Era of Luxury Off-Road Camping

Source: Invader

View gallery - 23 images

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OutdoorsCaravanCampingTrailertrailersOff-roadRVOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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