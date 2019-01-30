The reason pancreatic cancer is so deadly is that it often progresses to an advanced stage of growth without presenting any obvious symptoms, so by the time someone is diagnosed it is too late to effectively treat. Finding a way to cheaply, and easily, detect the disease at its earliest stages has been a focus of great study. While some researchers have been looking for pancreatic cancer biomarkers in conventionally analyzed body fluids, such as urine or blood, a study from a group of Chinese scientists is suggesting bacteria on the tongue could serve as an indicator of the disease.